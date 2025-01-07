iifl-logo-icon 1
Anant Raj Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

881.7
(2.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

353.07

256.48

408.35

439.64

yoy growth (%)

37.66

-37.19

-7.11

2.4

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12

-11.3

-10.67

-17.13

As % of sales

3.39

4.4

2.61

3.89

Other costs

-285.04

-194.36

-340.2

-326.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.73

75.78

83.31

74.15

Operating profit

56.03

50.81

57.48

96.47

OPM

15.86

19.81

14.07

21.94

Depreciation

-14.55

-15.1

-15.94

-18.96

Interest expense

-20.83

-24.42

-10.39

-32.9

Other income

48.69

19.02

9.24

16.32

Profit before tax

69.33

30.3

40.38

60.92

Taxes

-13.44

-10.19

-13.05

-18.06

Tax rate

-19.39

-33.63

-32.31

-29.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

55.88

20.11

27.33

42.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

55.88

20.11

27.33

42.86

yoy growth (%)

177.84

-26.4

-36.24

-28.83

NPM

15.82

7.84

6.69

9.75

