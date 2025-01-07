Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
353.07
256.48
408.35
439.64
yoy growth (%)
37.66
-37.19
-7.11
2.4
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12
-11.3
-10.67
-17.13
As % of sales
3.39
4.4
2.61
3.89
Other costs
-285.04
-194.36
-340.2
-326.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
80.73
75.78
83.31
74.15
Operating profit
56.03
50.81
57.48
96.47
OPM
15.86
19.81
14.07
21.94
Depreciation
-14.55
-15.1
-15.94
-18.96
Interest expense
-20.83
-24.42
-10.39
-32.9
Other income
48.69
19.02
9.24
16.32
Profit before tax
69.33
30.3
40.38
60.92
Taxes
-13.44
-10.19
-13.05
-18.06
Tax rate
-19.39
-33.63
-32.31
-29.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
55.88
20.11
27.33
42.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
55.88
20.11
27.33
42.86
yoy growth (%)
177.84
-26.4
-36.24
-28.83
NPM
15.82
7.84
6.69
9.75
