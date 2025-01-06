iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anant Raj Ltd Cash Flow Statement

856.15
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anant Raj Ltd

Anant Raj FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

69.33

30.3

40.38

60.92

Depreciation

-14.55

-15.1

-15.94

-18.96

Tax paid

-13.44

-10.19

-13.05

-18.06

Working capital

-288.24

264.76

-349.43

403.41

Other operating items

Operating

-246.91

269.76

-338.04

427.31

Capital expenditure

0.73

1.63

-825.68

3.12

Free cash flow

-246.18

271.39

-1,163.72

430.43

Equity raised

4,905.66

4,774.65

6,443.78

8,119.14

Investing

49.51

0.02

-521.03

229.27

Financing

137.14

192.17

-589.91

645.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.08

Net in cash

4,846.13

5,238.25

4,169.12

9,431.34

Anant Raj : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anant Raj Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.