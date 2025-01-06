Anant Raj Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
69.33
30.3
40.38
60.92
Depreciation
-14.55
-15.1
-15.94
-18.96
Tax paid
-13.44
-10.19
-13.05
-18.06
Working capital
-288.24
264.76
-349.43
403.41
Other operating items
Operating
-246.91
269.76
-338.04
427.31
Capital expenditure
0.73
1.63
-825.68
3.12
Free cash flow
-246.18
271.39
-1,163.72
430.43
Equity raised
4,905.66
4,774.65
6,443.78
8,119.14
Investing
49.51
0.02
-521.03
229.27
Financing
137.14
192.17
-589.91
645.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.08
Net in cash
4,846.13
5,238.25
4,169.12
9,431.34
