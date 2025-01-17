Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.99
-9.6
-42.47
3.04
Op profit growth
114.5
-32.41
-52.53
-21.68
EBIT growth
158.35
-13.48
-66.93
-6.08
Net profit growth
415.54
-63.28
-57.18
-12.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.43
14.16
18.95
22.96
EBIT margin
21.34
15.28
15.97
27.78
Net profit margin
11.88
4.26
10.49
14.1
RoCE
2.39
0.9
0.79
2.05
RoNW
0.53
0.1
0.21
0.4
RoA
0.33
0.06
0.13
0.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.64
0.01
0.57
2.04
Dividend per share
0.12
0.1
0.08
0.24
Cash EPS
1.29
-0.22
0.38
1.41
Book value per share
89.43
84.7
84.22
141.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.42
5,450
34.64
22.99
P/CEPS
51.18
-246.26
51.71
33.2
P/B
0.74
0.64
0.23
0.33
EV/EBIDTA
27.83
58.43
36.46
23.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
10.45
Tax payout
-32.23
-96.93
-42.22
-23.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.82
84.18
116.44
82.04
Inventory days
1,024.02
2,079.23
1,674.56
862.38
Creditor days
-12.72
-34.28
-25.7
-18.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.64
-1.24
-2.92
-2.42
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.65
0.67
0.55
Net debt / op. profit
16.5
45.95
31.95
21.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.07
-5.19
-4.26
-4.04
Other costs
-80.49
-80.63
-76.78
-72.98
