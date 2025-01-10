To the Members of Anant Raj Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Anant Raj Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics ‘(CoE) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the CoE. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

INFORMATIONOTHERTHANTHESTANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and shareholders information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operative effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

The accompanying standalone financial statements include unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information as regards the Companys share in the profit of the limited liability partnership firm (post-tax) of 39,27.26 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024. These unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion, in so far as it relates to the Companys share of profit included in respect of the limited liability firm, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure-‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 27 and 35 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provisions, in accordance with applicable laws and accounting standards for any material foreseeable losses on derivative contracts, Refer to Note 51(ix) in the standalone financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause a) and b), contain any material misstatement.

v) a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

for Ranjana Vandana & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 008961C

Ranjana Rani Partner Date: April 24, 2024 Membership No. 077985 Camp: New Delhi UDIN: 24077985BKCOPS4215

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Anant Raj Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a phased programme which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) are held in the name of the Company.

In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company except one lease agreement which is not registered in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory comprising of stock of units in completed projects and work in progress of projects under development, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from Banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, made investments and stood guarantee to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties in respect of which:

( lakhs)

Particulars Loans Investments Corporate guarantee Aggregate 15,860.76 94,21.49 - amount granted/ provided/ invested during the year Amount outstanding as at the year-end - Subsidiaries 35,320.23 11,099.40 4011.63 - Associates 875.29 36,15.51 - LLPs 17,194.06 93,19.25 (Associates)

(b) During the year, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year, the Company has not given any security to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(c) In respect of loans granted to companies, the loans are repayable on demand. The repayment of loans demanded during the year has been received. For loans outstanding at the year-end that are repayable on demand, we have been informed that the Company has not demanded repayment of such loans during the year. The payment of interest for such loans is regular per the stipulations.

(d) There were no overdue amounts in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms or any other parties.

(e) There were no loans and/or advances in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand as per the details below:

( lakhs)

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in the nature of loans during the year - Repayable on 53,389.58 - 53,389.58 demand (A) - Agreement - - - does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A) + (B) 53,389.58 - 53,389.58 Percentage of 92.53 - 92.53 loans/advances in the nature of loans to the total loans

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent notified.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of activities carried on by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, goods and service tax, value-added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delalys in a few cases.

Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues in respect of service tax, value added tax, income tax and excise duty which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Present status as on the date of this Report Haryana General Sales-tax Act, 1973 Sales tax 85.51 * FY 2002-03 Honble High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Writ petition filed by the Company is pending before the Honble High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value added tax 131.65* FY 2003-04 Honble High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Writ petition filed by the Company is pending before the Honble High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 279.12# AY 1997- 98,1998-99, 1999-2000 Honble High Court of Delhi, Delhi The appeal filed by the Company is pending before the Honble High Court of Delhi, New Delhi

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Present status as on the date of this Report Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2327.52 A.Y. 2016- 17 The Commissioner of Income- tax (Appeals), Mumbai The appeal filed by the Company is pending before CIT (Appeals)-54, Mumbai. Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 93.84 A.Y. 2018- 19 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), New Delhi The appeal filed by the Company is pending before CIT (Appeals)- NFAC, New Delhi. Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 81.07 A.Y. 2022- 23 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai The Company is in the process of filing the appeal.

* Amounts are net of payments made and without considering interest for the overdue period, if any, as may be levied if demand as raised is upheld.

# Excluding interest and additional tax viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961, as income during the year.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government authority.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans was applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in the subsidiaries and associates as per the detail below:

Nature of loan Name of lender Amount of Relation Detail of security pledged taken loan ( lakhs) Non-convertible Alternative Investment 47,500 Subsidiaries Corporate guarantees from 8 (eight) land debentures Fund -Touchstone Trust and owning companies and pledge of their Scheme II Associates securities. Non-convertible Alternative Investment 50,00 Subsidiaries Corporate guarantees of 7 (seven) land debentures Fund -Touchstone Trust owning companies. Scheme IV Non-convertible Alternative Investment 20,000 Subsidiaries Corporate guarantees of 5 (five) land debentures Fund –India Real Estate owning companies. II Scheme III Term loan State Bank of India 50,382 Subsidiaries Corporate guarantees of 9 (nine) land owning companies and pledge 100% shares of 2 (two) land owning companies.

Further, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of such loans raised.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company issued and allotted 1,68,91,891 equity shares of face value of 2 each, at an issue price of 296 per equity share, through Qualified Institutions Placement, aggregating to 500 crores.

Further, during the year, the Company issued and allotted 9,02,527 equity shares of face value of 2 each, at an issue price of 277 per equity share, through preferential issue, aggregating to 25 crores.

The funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014, are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year under our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) is not applicable for the year.

for Ranjana Vandana & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 008961C

Ranjana Rani Partner Date: April 24, 2024 Membership No. 077985 Camp: New Delhi UDIN: 24077985BKCOPS4215

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Anant Raj Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLSWITHREFERENCETOSTANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Anant Raj Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

for Ranjana Vandana & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 008961C