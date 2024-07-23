|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Jul 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|AGM 20/07/2024 Code of Practices and Procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information Scrutinizers Report for the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
