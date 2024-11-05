Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Anant Raj Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Issue Price for the securities being issued on the preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018. The Finance and Investment Committee of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the head office of the Company, at 11:30 A.M., has, inter alia, considered and approved the preferential issue of Up-to 13,69,863 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants), each carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/-per Warrant, at an issue price (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) of Rs. 730/- per Warrant, to Shri Ashok Sarin Anant Raj LLP (entity belonging to Promoter Group category). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Anant Raj Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

Anant Raj Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Code of Practices and Procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 30 Mar 2024

Anant Raj Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. b) the proposal for declaration of final divided for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results and recommendation of a final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Corporate Action-Board approves dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024

Anant Raj Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 6, 2024, has, inter - alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Unaudited Finacial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024