By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd July 2025

22 Jul 2025 , 06:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

PNB Housing Finance: The business posted a 23.20% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹533.50 Crore for the first quarter of FY26. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged a net profit of ₹432.80 Crore. The bank logged a 14% y-o-y growth in its revenue from operations at ₹2,076 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged revenue of ₹1,823 Crore.

Afcons Infra: The infra business emerged as the lowest bidder HŽ Infrastruktura d.o.o. (HŽ Infrastructure Ltd) for a railway rehabilitation and construction project in the Republic of Croatia. The estimated value of the contract is worth ₹6,800 Crore. The company expects to complete this within 72 months.

Eternal Limited: The business announced the setting up of a new subsidiary ‘Blinkit Foods’. The company has not disclosed full details yet. The new business shall be engaged in the business of providing food services – including preparation, innovation, and delivery of food to customers.

Titan: The company has signed a definitive agreement for acquisition of a 67% stake in United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based jewellery retailer Damas LLC. The deal is worth ₹2,400 Crore. It is expected to close the deal by January 31, 2026.

Bajaj Finance: The business said that Anup Kumar Saha has stepped down as the managing director and director on the board of the company due citing personal reasons.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

