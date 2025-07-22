Top Stocks for Today - 22nd July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

PNB Housing Finance: The business posted a 23.20% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹533.50 Crore for the first quarter of FY26. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged a net profit of ₹432.80 Crore. The bank logged a 14% y-o-y growth in its revenue from operations at ₹2,076 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged revenue of ₹1,823 Crore.

Afcons Infra: The infra business emerged as the lowest bidder HŽ Infrastruktura d.o.o. (HŽ Infrastructure Ltd) for a railway rehabilitation and construction project in the Republic of Croatia. The estimated value of the contract is worth ₹6,800 Crore. The company expects to complete this within 72 months.

Eternal Limited: The business announced the setting up of a new subsidiary ‘Blinkit Foods’. The company has not disclosed full details yet. The new business shall be engaged in the business of providing food services – including preparation, innovation, and delivery of food to customers.

Titan: The company has signed a definitive agreement for acquisition of a 67% stake in United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based jewellery retailer Damas LLC. The deal is worth ₹2,400 Crore. It is expected to close the deal by January 31, 2026.

Bajaj Finance: The business said that Anup Kumar Saha has stepped down as the managing director and director on the board of the company due citing personal reasons.

