Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

543.25
(1.62%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open534.9
  • Day's High570
  • 52 Wk High570
  • Prev. Close534.6
  • Day's Low534.9
  • 52 Wk Low 420.25
  • Turnover (lac)33,640.32
  • P/E44.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value124.3
  • EPS12.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,979.9
  • Div. Yield0.43
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

534.9

Prev. Close

534.6

Turnover(Lac.)

33,640.32

Day's High

570

Day's Low

534.9

52 Week's High

570

52 Week's Low

420.25

Book Value

124.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,979.9

P/E

44.64

EPS

12.18

Divi. Yield

0.43

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Afcons Infra gets $447-Million railway line contract

Afcons Infra gets $447-Million railway line contract

26 Nov 2024|03:19 PM

The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.

Afcon Infra emerges as lowest bidder for project worth ₹1,000 Crore

Afcon Infra emerges as lowest bidder for project worth ₹1,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:55 AM

MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.

Afcons Infrastructure listed at 8% discount

Afcons Infrastructure listed at 8% discount

4 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for sale

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

29 Oct 2024|05:14 PM

The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:20 AM
Oct-2024Mar-2024Jan-2007
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.16%

Non-Promoter- 21.45%

Institutions: 21.45%

Non-Institutions: 28.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

340.74

71.97

521.97

71.97

Preference Capital

0

450

0

450

Reserves

2,734.55

2,146.91

1,716.85

1,498.4

Net Worth

3,075.29

2,668.88

2,238.82

2,020.37

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

13,267.5

12,637.38

11,018.97

9,375.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,267.5

12,637.38

11,018.97

9,375.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

379.38

206.71

250.58

145.56

View Annually Results

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shapoor P Mistry

Executive Vice Chairman

K Subrahmanian

Managing Director

S Paramasivan

Deputy Managing Director

GIRIDHAR RAJAGOPALAN

Non Executive Director

U N Khanna

Independent Director

Sitaram Kunte

Independent Director

Anurag Kumar Sachan

Independent Director

Rukhshana Jina Mistry

Independent Director

Atul Sobti

Independent Director

Cherag Sarosh Balsara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurang M Parekh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Afcons Infrastructure Limited originally began its operations as a civil construction firm in 1959 as a partnership between the Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited, Switzerland and Hazarat & Company, India under the name of Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company. Subsequently, a Company was incorporated under the name of Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 1976 issued by the RoC. Pursuant to an indenture dated March 22, 1977, the entire business and undertaking of the Partnership Firm i.e., Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company was transferred to the Company as a running concern. Subsequent to the aforementioned transfer, Company became a deemed public limited company, and the name of the Company was changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited to Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited. Subsequently, the name was again changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited to Afcons Infrastructure Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 1996, was issued to the Company by the RoC. The Companys status was converted from a deemed public company to a Public Limited Company by the RoC on November 11, 1997. Afcons Infrastructure Limited is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex engin
Company FAQs

What is the Afcons Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Afcons Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹543.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is ₹19979.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is 44.64 and 4.62 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Afcons Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is ₹420.25 and ₹570 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd?

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 14.56% and 1 Month at 10.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.17 %
Institutions - 21.45 %
Public - 28.38 %

