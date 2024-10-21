Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹534.9
Prev. Close₹534.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹33,640.32
Day's High₹570
Day's Low₹534.9
52 Week's High₹570
52 Week's Low₹420.25
Book Value₹124.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,979.9
P/E44.64
EPS12.18
Divi. Yield0.43
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.Read More
MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.Read More
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for saleRead More
The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
340.74
71.97
521.97
71.97
Preference Capital
0
450
0
450
Reserves
2,734.55
2,146.91
1,716.85
1,498.4
Net Worth
3,075.29
2,668.88
2,238.82
2,020.37
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
13,267.5
12,637.38
11,018.97
9,375.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,267.5
12,637.38
11,018.97
9,375.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
379.38
206.71
250.58
145.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shapoor P Mistry
Executive Vice Chairman
K Subrahmanian
Managing Director
S Paramasivan
Deputy Managing Director
GIRIDHAR RAJAGOPALAN
Non Executive Director
U N Khanna
Independent Director
Sitaram Kunte
Independent Director
Anurag Kumar Sachan
Independent Director
Rukhshana Jina Mistry
Independent Director
Atul Sobti
Independent Director
Cherag Sarosh Balsara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurang M Parekh
Reports by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Afcons Infrastructure Limited originally began its operations as a civil construction firm in 1959 as a partnership between the Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited, Switzerland and Hazarat & Company, India under the name of Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company. Subsequently, a Company was incorporated under the name of Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 1976 issued by the RoC. Pursuant to an indenture dated March 22, 1977, the entire business and undertaking of the Partnership Firm i.e., Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company was transferred to the Company as a running concern. Subsequent to the aforementioned transfer, Company became a deemed public limited company, and the name of the Company was changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited to Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited. Subsequently, the name was again changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited to Afcons Infrastructure Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 1996, was issued to the Company by the RoC. The Companys status was converted from a deemed public company to a Public Limited Company by the RoC on November 11, 1997. Afcons Infrastructure Limited is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex engin
The Afcons Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹543.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is ₹19979.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is 44.64 and 4.62 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Afcons Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is ₹420.25 and ₹570 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 14.56% and 1 Month at 10.11%.
