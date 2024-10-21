Summary

Afcons Infrastructure Limited originally began its operations as a civil construction firm in 1959 as a partnership between the Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited, Switzerland and Hazarat & Company, India under the name of Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company. Subsequently, a Company was incorporated under the name of Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 1976 issued by the RoC. Pursuant to an indenture dated March 22, 1977, the entire business and undertaking of the Partnership Firm i.e., Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company was transferred to the Company as a running concern. Subsequent to the aforementioned transfer, Company became a deemed public limited company, and the name of the Company was changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited to Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited. Subsequently, the name was again changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited to Afcons Infrastructure Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 1996, was issued to the Company by the RoC. The Companys status was converted from a deemed public company to a Public Limited Company by the RoC on November 11, 1997. Afcons Infrastructure Limited is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex engin

Read More