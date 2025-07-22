Afcons Infra emerges lowest bidder for ₹6,800 Crore project

Shapoorji Pallonji group-led Afcons Infrastructure gained as much as 3.7% to their day’s high of ₹434.45 on the BSE on Tuesday. This development comes after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a major railway project situated in the Republic of Croatia.

The company informed that it has received the bid from HŽ Infrastruktura d.o.o. (HŽ Infrastructure Ltd). The order received by the company includes reconstruction of the existing track and construction of a second line on the Dugo Selo–Novska railway route. The scope of this project also includes overhead electrification and signalling & telecommunication work.

The estimated contract value is ₹6,800 Crore (€677,071,899.78), excluding VAT.

The company shall execute the project on a BOQ/item rate basis.

Afcons Infra said that this project has a completion timeline of 72 months from the commencement date after-receipt.

At around 3.14 PM, Afcons Infra was trading 2.29% higher at ₹428.40, against the previous close of ₹418.80 on NSE.

Earlier in May, the business announced that it has secured a letter of commitment (LoC) worth ₹175 Crore for a construction contract from Reliance Industries. This project was related to civil and structural erection work to be carried out in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

