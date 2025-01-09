Invest wise with Expert advice
|Oct-2024
|Mar-2024
|Jan-2007
Promoter
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
Indian
50.16%
99.48%
96.91%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
Institutions
21.45%
0.16%
0%
Non-Institutions
28.38%
0%
3.08%
Total Non-Promoter
49.83%
0.16%
3.08%
Custodian
0%
0.34%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
The project incorporates infrastructure development on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis and is expected to be completed within 36 months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.Read More
MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.Read More
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for saleRead More
The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.Read More
The IPO includes fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the OFS by the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is valued at ₹4,180 Crore.Read More
As of June 30, 2024, the company has a total order book worth ₹317.47 billion and is actively working on 65 projects in 12 countries.Read More
The issue aims to raise ₹5,430 Crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).Read More
