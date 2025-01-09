iifl-logo-icon 1
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Shareholding Pattern

496
(-3.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Oct-2024Mar-2024Jan-2007

Promoter

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

Indian

50.16%

99.48%

96.91%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

Institutions

21.45%

0.16%

0%

Non-Institutions

28.38%

0%

3.08%

Total Non-Promoter

49.83%

0.16%

3.08%

Custodian

0%

0.34%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

Oct-2024Mar-2024Jan-2007
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.16%

Non-Promoter- 21.45%

Institutions: 21.45%

Non-Institutions: 28.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd: Related NEWS

Afcons Infra issues corrigendum on DRDO contract of ₹1,085 Crore

Afcons Infra issues corrigendum on DRDO contract of ₹1,085 Crore

9 Jan 2025|10:20 AM

The project incorporates infrastructure development on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis and is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Read More
Afcons Infra gets $447-Million railway line contract

Afcons Infra gets $447-Million railway line contract

26 Nov 2024|03:19 PM

The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.

Read More
Afcon Infra emerges as lowest bidder for project worth ₹1,000 Crore

Afcon Infra emerges as lowest bidder for project worth ₹1,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:55 AM

MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure listed at 8% discount

Afcons Infrastructure listed at 8% discount

4 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for sale

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

29 Oct 2024|05:14 PM

The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

28 Oct 2024|05:33 PM

The IPO includes fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the OFS by the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is valued at ₹4,180 Crore.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 10% on Day 1

Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 10% on Day 1

25 Oct 2024|06:33 PM

As of June 30, 2024, the company has a total order book worth ₹317.47 billion and is actively working on 65 projects in 12 countries.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

25 Oct 2024|01:02 PM

The issue aims to raise ₹5,430 Crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

