Afcons Infrastructure Names Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Chairman

Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the flagship infrastructure and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has announced a leadership transition at the board level.

The company said its board has elevated Krishnamurthy Subramanian to the role of Executive Chairman, while long-time Chairman Shapoorji Mistry will step into an honorary, non-board role as Chairman Emeritus. In addition, Pallon S Mistry has been inducted to the company’s board, representing the next generation of the Shapoorji Pallonji family.

Shapoorji Mistry served on the Afcons board for more than 25 years, including over 13 years as Chairman. In his new role, he will continue to provide guidance and mentorship to the company’s leadership when required. The board credited him for Afcons’ sharp growth between FY2012 and FY2025, when turnover grew nearly fivefold to ₹13,023 crore, EBITDA rose at a CAGR of over 14.5 percent, and the order book expanded more than fivefold to ₹36,869 crore.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who has been with Afcons for more than two decades, takes over as Executive Chairman after serving as Executive Vice Chairman. Earlier, he led the company as Vice Chairman and Managing Director for 15 years. Alongside Managing Director S. Paramasivan and the senior leadership team, he has been credited with transforming Afcons into a global engineering and construction player with a strong culture of governance and professionalism.

Under Subramanian’s leadership, Afcons has executed several marquee projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, India’s first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata, the Sohar Jetty in Oman, and the New Owendo International Port in Gabon.

With the induction of Pallon S Mistry, Afcons said the Shapoorji Pallonji Group will continue to have deeper involvement in shaping the company’s long-term growth, while maintaining the professional independence of its leadership.

