Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

528.9
(0.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

2,959.69

3,154.36

3,333.97

3,171.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,959.69

3,154.36

3,333.97

3,171.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

129.89

59.11

99.87

50.09

Total Income

3,089.58

3,213.47

3,433.84

3,221.5

Total Expenditure

2,615.29

2,800.88

3,002.3

2,867.33

PBIDT

474.29

412.59

431.54

354.18

Interest

163.84

146.91

157.3

115.85

PBDT

310.45

265.68

274.24

238.33

Depreciation

119.77

130.23

114.36

110.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

94.27

37.21

63

35.74

Deferred Tax

-39.02

6.65

-7.3

0.87

Reported Profit After Tax

135.43

91.59

104.18

90.96

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0

0.01

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

135.44

91.59

104.17

90.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

135.44

91.59

104.17

90.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.97

2.68

16.81

10.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

340.74

340.74

71.97

71.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.02

13.07

12.94

11.16

PBDTM(%)

10.48

8.42

8.22

7.51

PATM(%)

4.57

2.9

3.12

2.86

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Read More
Afcons Infra gets $447-Million railway line contract

Afcons Infra gets $447-Million railway line contract

26 Nov 2024|03:19 PM

The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.

Read More
Afcon Infra emerges as lowest bidder for project worth ₹1,000 Crore

Afcon Infra emerges as lowest bidder for project worth ₹1,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:55 AM

MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure listed at 8% discount

Afcons Infrastructure listed at 8% discount

4 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for sale

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

29 Oct 2024|05:14 PM

The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

28 Oct 2024|05:33 PM

The IPO includes fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the OFS by the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is valued at ₹4,180 Crore.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 10% on Day 1

Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 10% on Day 1

25 Oct 2024|06:33 PM

As of June 30, 2024, the company has a total order book worth ₹317.47 billion and is actively working on 65 projects in 12 countries.

Read More
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

25 Oct 2024|01:02 PM

The issue aims to raise ₹5,430 Crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

Read More

