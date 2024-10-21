Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
2,959.69
3,154.36
3,333.97
3,171.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,959.69
3,154.36
3,333.97
3,171.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
129.89
59.11
99.87
50.09
Total Income
3,089.58
3,213.47
3,433.84
3,221.5
Total Expenditure
2,615.29
2,800.88
3,002.3
2,867.33
PBIDT
474.29
412.59
431.54
354.18
Interest
163.84
146.91
157.3
115.85
PBDT
310.45
265.68
274.24
238.33
Depreciation
119.77
130.23
114.36
110.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
94.27
37.21
63
35.74
Deferred Tax
-39.02
6.65
-7.3
0.87
Reported Profit After Tax
135.43
91.59
104.18
90.96
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0
0.01
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
135.44
91.59
104.17
90.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
135.44
91.59
104.17
90.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.97
2.68
16.81
10.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
340.74
340.74
71.97
71.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.02
13.07
12.94
11.16
PBDTM(%)
10.48
8.42
8.22
7.51
PATM(%)
4.57
2.9
3.12
2.86
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.Read More
MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.Read More
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for saleRead More
The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.Read More
The IPO includes fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the OFS by the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is valued at ₹4,180 Crore.Read More
As of June 30, 2024, the company has a total order book worth ₹317.47 billion and is actively working on 65 projects in 12 countries.Read More
The issue aims to raise ₹5,430 Crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.