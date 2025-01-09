iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Afcons Infra issues corrigendum on DRDO contract of ₹1,085 Crore

9 Jan 2025 , 10:20 AM

On Wednesday (January 8), Shapoorji Pallonji group firm Afcons Infrastructure Ltd filed a corrigendum to its prior communication dated January 3, 2025, claiming the acquisition of a ₹1,084.54 Crore contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Afcons Infrastructure stated in a regulatory filing that it received a Letter of Intent from the Government of India, Ministry of Defence, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on January 3, 2025, in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

The project incorporates infrastructure development on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis and is expected to be completed within 36 months. The Ministry of Defence, part of the Indian government, granted the contract.

Afcons Infrastructure has secured orders of ₹19,000 Crore till September 2024 and expects additional inflows of roughly ₹5,000 Crore for the rest of the year, above its earlier guidance of ₹20,000 Crore.

In Maharashtra, over the last year or so, they have done the bidding of ₹60,000-70,000 Crore, and we have bagged close to ₹8,000-10,000 Crore, where we have already received the contract, or we are the lowest bidder (L1). According to Jha, several of the projects did not have open bidding.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Afcons Infra
  • Afcons Infra DRDO Contract
  • Afcons Infra LoI
  • Afcons Infra News
  • Afcons Infra Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.