Afcons Infra secures ₹1,283 Crore order from Hindustan Gateway

30 Jan 2025 , 10:33 AM

Afcons Infrastructure Limited stated that the company has secured a major project. It has received a LoA (Letter of Award) from Hindustan Gateway Container Terminal Kandla Private Limited, a DP World group entity.

The business will design and build the marine package for the container terminal at Tuna Tekra (Package-1) in Gujarat. The ₹1,283 Crore deal, excluding GST, would be performed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. The project is planned to be completed within 29 months.

Afcons Infrastructure stated that the company has been announced as the lowest bidder (L1) for contract awarded by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) for constructing the Pune Ring Road (East) Packages PRR E5 and E7.

The project entails development of an access-controlled road in Pune having a total bid project cost of ₹4,787.20 Crore, excluding GST. The company said that the construction under the EPC mode shall be completed within a period of 36 months.

