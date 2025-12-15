iifl-logo

Afcons Infrastructure Receives ₹243.52 Crore Arbitration Award for Chenab Bridge Project

15 Dec 2025 , 10:36 AM

Afcons Infrastructure, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, said it has received an arbitration award amounting to ₹243.52 crore in connection with its Chenab bridge project. The company disclosed this in a regulatory filing.

The award was passed by an arbitral tribunal and was formally received by the company on December 11, 2025. It relates to a railway project undertaken by Afcons. According to the company, the arbitration ruling is expected to support its financial position going forward.

The development comes close on the heels of new project wins announced earlier this month. On December 1, Afcons said it had secured fresh contracts worth ₹884 crore under its marine and industrial business segment. These new orders fall under engineering, procurement and construction work and were booked across both marine and industrial verticals.

On the financial front, Afcons reported weaker earnings for the September quarter. Net profit for Q2 FY26 declined 22.5% year on year to ₹105 crore, compared with ₹135.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter showed marginal growth, rising 1% to ₹2,988.3 crore from ₹2,959.7 crore a year ago.

EBITDA came in at ₹328.7 crore, down 4.6% from the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin also slipped to 11%, compared with 11.6% in the corresponding quarter last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

