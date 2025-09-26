iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Afcons Board Expands with Firoz Mistry and Veteran Banker Santosh Nayar Appointments

26 Sep 2025 , 12:20 PM

Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of the late Cyrus Mistry, has been appointed to the board of Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group.

This follows Pallon S Mistry, another next-generation family member, joining the Afcons board last month, signalling increased participation of the SP family’s younger generation in the company’s leadership.

Pallon Mistry is the son of Shapoor Mistry, who recently stepped down as Afcons chairman and was named Chairman Emeritus. Veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar has also joined the Afcons board as an Independent Director, bringing over four decades of experience in project finance, banking, and insurance.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman of Afcons, said both Firoz and Pallon “have been engaged with the company for a long time” and will contribute fresh perspectives and insights through their diverse experience, international exposure, and understanding of the infrastructure business.

Subramanian added that “the active participation of the young Mistry family members alongside seasoned professionals will help propel Afcons toward a renewed growth trajectory.”

Firoz Mistry, 29, holds a liberal arts degree from Yale University and brings experience in strategic planning, governance frameworks, compliance, and risk oversight.

He currently serves on the boards of S C Finance and Investments, Cyrus Investments, and is a designated partner in CPM Nexgen Ventures LLP and Mistry Ventures LLP. His expertise includes building relationships with business partners, aligning diverse interests, and providing strategic guidance as Afcons continues to grow and expand.

Santosh Nayar has previously held senior positions including Deputy Managing Director & Group Executive (Corporate Banking) at State Bank of India, MD & CEO at IFCI Limited, and Chairman & MD at India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited. He currently serves as an independent director across several companies in the power, finance, and infrastructure sectors, and was nominated by the Prime Minister to the Dr. Kelkar Committee for developing PPP models in India.

Firoz Cyrus Mistry has been appointed Non-Executive Director, while Santosh Nayar joins as an Independent Director on the Afcons board.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Afcons Infrastructure
  • Announcements
  • appointments
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Cyrus Mistry
  • Firoz Cyrus Mistry
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|03:40 PM
IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM
Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:05 PM
BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.