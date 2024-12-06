Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.Read More
MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.Read More
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for saleRead More
The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.Read More
The IPO includes fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the OFS by the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is valued at ₹4,180 Crore.Read More
As of June 30, 2024, the company has a total order book worth ₹317.47 billion and is actively working on 65 projects in 12 countries.Read More
The issue aims to raise ₹5,430 Crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.