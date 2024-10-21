Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Afcons Infrastructure Limited originally began its operations as a civil construction firm in 1959 as a partnership between the Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited, Switzerland and Hazarat & Company, India under the name of Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company. Subsequently, a Company was incorporated under the name of Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 22, 1976 issued by the RoC. Pursuant to an indenture dated March 22, 1977, the entire business and undertaking of the Partnership Firm i.e., Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company was transferred to the Company as a running concern. Subsequent to the aforementioned transfer, Company became a deemed public limited company, and the name of the Company was changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Private Limited to Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited. Subsequently, the name was again changed from Asia Foundations and Constructions Limited to Afcons Infrastructure Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 1996, was issued to the Company by the RoC. The Companys status was converted from a deemed public company to a Public Limited Company by the RoC on November 11, 1997. Afcons Infrastructure Limited is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects both within India and internationally. The Company is engaged in marine works, highways, bridges, metro works, power houses, tunnels, oil and gas, LNG tanks and other general civil engineering projects both in India and Africa and Mideast countries.These projects cover five major infrastructure business verticals: Marine and Industrial, covering ports and harbour jetties, dry docks, wet basins, breakwaters, outfall and intake structures, liquefied natural gas tanks and material handling systems. Surface Transport, covering highways and roads, interchanges, mining related infrastructure and railways. Urban Infrastructure, covering elevated and underground metro works, bridges, flyovers and elevated corridors. Hydro and Underground, covering dams and barrages, tunnels (including large road tunnels) and underground works, water and irrigation and Oil and Gas, covering both offshore and onshore oil and gas projects.In year 1965, Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company, India commenced marine construction operations. In 1974, Rodio Foundation Engineering Limited and Hazarat & Company, India entered in the overseas market by construction of jetty and intake structure for desalination plant at Muscat. In 1979, the Company commenced operations in bridge construction. In 1988, it entered road construction when large road projects funded by World Bank/ Asian Development Bank were put to tender. The Company shares were acquired by Sterling Investment Corporation Limited, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group Company in 2000.In 2005, the Company commenced operations in hydro segment - Kol Dam Hydro Electric Power Project in the state of Himachal Pradesh; commenced operations in rail tunnel segment - B.G. Single Line Tunnels, Katra-Laole section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project.In 2024, the Company has completed the railway project in Ghana, which involves construction of the longest railway bridge in Ghana over Lake Volta, the tallest single-arch Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir; Atal Highway Tunnel at 3,000 metres above sea level in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh, MG Setu Bridge in Patna, Bihar; Annaram Barrage- a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana; Fourth Container Terminal, The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai and the Lusaka City Decongestion Project first flyover in Zambia.In October 2024, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer by raising funds aggregating to Rs 5430 Crore of Face Value of Rs 10/- each, comprising a Fresh Issue aggregating to Rs 1250 Crore and Rs 4180 Crore Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.