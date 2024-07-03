Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹920
Prev. Close₹926.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,806.85
Day's High₹925.45
Day's Low₹909
52 Week's High₹1,202.2
52 Week's Low₹604
Book Value₹609.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,716.98
P/E14.15
EPS65.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
259.72
169.06
168.6
168.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,672.65
10,783.51
9,631.94
8,698.91
Net Worth
14,932.37
10,952.57
9,800.54
8,867.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
667.48
449.68
-1,302.8
421.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,050.08
6,527.33
6,195.93
7,603.92
8,481.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,050.08
6,527.33
6,195.93
7,603.92
8,481.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.01
2.33
4.8
20.16
7.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunil Kaul
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nilesh S Vikamsey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudarshan Sen
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neeraj Vyas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kapil Modi
Independent Director
Gita Nayyar
Non Executive Director
Atul Kumar Goel
Independent Director
PAVAN PAL KAUSHAL
Managing Director & CEO
Girish Kousgi
Nominee
Dilip Kumar Jain
Reports by PNB Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
PNB Housing Finance Limited is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB), incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and commenced its operations on November 11, 1988. It is promoted by Punjab National Bank (PNB), which holds 32.57% of share capital in the Company. The Company offer retail and corporate loans, including individual home loans, retail loan against property, retail non-resident property loan, construction finance and lease rental discounting among others. It operate the sales and distribution function through the wholly-owned subsidiary, PHFL Home Loans and Services Limited.The company has a robust network of branches spread across the country which help its customers avail financial services (loans and deposits) seamlessly. In 2003, PNB Housing Finance was notified under the SARFAESI Act. In 2006, the company crossed the Rs 1000 crore loan portfolio. In 2009, PNB Housing Finances promoter PNB sold 26% of its stake in the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company to Destimoney Enterprises Private Limited (DEPL).In 2010, PNB Housing Finance launched the business process re-engineering project, Kshitij. In 2012, DEPL increased its shareholding in the company to 49%, pursuant to the conversion of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) issued in 2009. During the year, PNB Housing Finance brought down Gross and net NPAs lower than 0.5% of its asset portfolio. In 2013, PNB Housing Finance crossed Rs 1000 crore in r
Read More
The PNB Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹912.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNB Housing Finance Ltd is ₹23716.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PNB Housing Finance Ltd is 14.15 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNB Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNB Housing Finance Ltd is ₹604 and ₹1202.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PNB Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.18%, 3 Years at 31.62%, 1 Year at 17.57%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at -1.29% and 1 Month at 4.71%.
