PNB Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

912.7
(-1.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open920
  • Day's High925.45
  • 52 Wk High1,202.2
  • Prev. Close926.65
  • Day's Low909
  • 52 Wk Low 604
  • Turnover (lac)5,806.85
  • P/E14.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value609.68
  • EPS65.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,716.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

PNB Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

920

Prev. Close

926.65

Turnover(Lac.)

5,806.85

Day's High

925.45

Day's Low

909

52 Week's High

1,202.2

52 Week's Low

604

Book Value

609.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,716.98

P/E

14.15

EPS

65.45

Divi. Yield

0

PNB Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

PNB Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

PNB Housing Finance’s 1.39 Crore shares change hands

PNB Housing Finance’s 1.39 Crore shares change hands

21 Aug 2024|10:17 AM

According to Bombay Stock Exchange data, General Atlantic held a 5.13% ownership in the company as of June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

PNB Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.11%

Non-Promoter- 42.59%

Institutions: 42.59%

Non-Institutions: 29.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PNB Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

259.72

169.06

168.6

168.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,672.65

10,783.51

9,631.94

8,698.91

Net Worth

14,932.37

10,952.57

9,800.54

8,867.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

667.48

449.68

-1,302.8

421.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,050.08

6,527.33

6,195.93

7,603.92

8,481.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,050.08

6,527.33

6,195.93

7,603.92

8,481.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.01

2.33

4.8

20.16

7.71

PNB Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PNB Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunil Kaul

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nilesh S Vikamsey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tejendra Mohan Bhasin

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudarshan Sen

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neeraj Vyas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kapil Modi

Independent Director

Gita Nayyar

Non Executive Director

Atul Kumar Goel

Independent Director

PAVAN PAL KAUSHAL

Managing Director & CEO

Girish Kousgi

Nominee

Dilip Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PNB Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

PNB Housing Finance Limited is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB), incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and commenced its operations on November 11, 1988. It is promoted by Punjab National Bank (PNB), which holds 32.57% of share capital in the Company. The Company offer retail and corporate loans, including individual home loans, retail loan against property, retail non-resident property loan, construction finance and lease rental discounting among others. It operate the sales and distribution function through the wholly-owned subsidiary, PHFL Home Loans and Services Limited.The company has a robust network of branches spread across the country which help its customers avail financial services (loans and deposits) seamlessly. In 2003, PNB Housing Finance was notified under the SARFAESI Act. In 2006, the company crossed the Rs 1000 crore loan portfolio. In 2009, PNB Housing Finances promoter PNB sold 26% of its stake in the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company to Destimoney Enterprises Private Limited (DEPL).In 2010, PNB Housing Finance launched the business process re-engineering project, Kshitij. In 2012, DEPL increased its shareholding in the company to 49%, pursuant to the conversion of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) issued in 2009. During the year, PNB Housing Finance brought down Gross and net NPAs lower than 0.5% of its asset portfolio. In 2013, PNB Housing Finance crossed Rs 1000 crore in r
Company FAQs

What is the PNB Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The PNB Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹912.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNB Housing Finance Ltd is ₹23716.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PNB Housing Finance Ltd is 14.15 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PNB Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNB Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNB Housing Finance Ltd is ₹604 and ₹1202.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PNB Housing Finance Ltd?

PNB Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.18%, 3 Years at 31.62%, 1 Year at 17.57%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at -1.29% and 1 Month at 4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PNB Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PNB Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.11 %
Institutions - 42.60 %
Public - 29.29 %

