Summary

PNB Housing Finance Limited is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB), incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and commenced its operations on November 11, 1988. It is promoted by Punjab National Bank (PNB), which holds 32.57% of share capital in the Company. The Company offer retail and corporate loans, including individual home loans, retail loan against property, retail non-resident property loan, construction finance and lease rental discounting among others. It operate the sales and distribution function through the wholly-owned subsidiary, PHFL Home Loans and Services Limited.The company has a robust network of branches spread across the country which help its customers avail financial services (loans and deposits) seamlessly. In 2003, PNB Housing Finance was notified under the SARFAESI Act. In 2006, the company crossed the Rs 1000 crore loan portfolio. In 2009, PNB Housing Finances promoter PNB sold 26% of its stake in the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company to Destimoney Enterprises Private Limited (DEPL).In 2010, PNB Housing Finance launched the business process re-engineering project, Kshitij. In 2012, DEPL increased its shareholding in the company to 49%, pursuant to the conversion of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) issued in 2009. During the year, PNB Housing Finance brought down Gross and net NPAs lower than 0.5% of its asset portfolio. In 2013, PNB Housing Finance crossed Rs 1000 crore in r

