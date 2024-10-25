PNB Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
259.72
169.06
168.6
168.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,672.65
10,783.51
9,631.94
8,698.91
Net Worth
14,932.37
10,952.57
9,800.54
8,867.18
Minority Interest
Debt
55,016.54
53,621.1
52,961.12
59,393.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
247.17
273.21
0
0
Total Liabilities
70,196.08
64,846.88
62,761.66
68,261
Fixed Assets
221.69
149.01
153.53
183.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,345.26
3,188.02
3,472.02
2,032.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
374.66
418.76
398.8
429.48
Networking Capital
-1,448.92
-510.01
-1,758.27
-1,978.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
52.07
0
38.98
15.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
921.31
1,721.28
1,090.39
1,078.19
Sundry Creditors
-47.44
-44.47
-27.14
-27.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,374.86
-2,186.82
-2,860.5
-3,043.72
Cash
2,498.63
3,692.57
5,114.84
6,906.5
Total Assets
5,991.32
6,938.35
7,380.92
7,573.63
