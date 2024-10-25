iifl-logo-icon 1
PNB Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

838.55
(-1.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

259.72

169.06

168.6

168.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,672.65

10,783.51

9,631.94

8,698.91

Net Worth

14,932.37

10,952.57

9,800.54

8,867.18

Minority Interest

Debt

55,016.54

53,621.1

52,961.12

59,393.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

247.17

273.21

0

0

Total Liabilities

70,196.08

64,846.88

62,761.66

68,261

Fixed Assets

221.69

149.01

153.53

183.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,345.26

3,188.02

3,472.02

2,032.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

374.66

418.76

398.8

429.48

Networking Capital

-1,448.92

-510.01

-1,758.27

-1,978.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

52.07

0

38.98

15.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

921.31

1,721.28

1,090.39

1,078.19

Sundry Creditors

-47.44

-44.47

-27.14

-27.8

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,374.86

-2,186.82

-2,860.5

-3,043.72

Cash

2,498.63

3,692.57

5,114.84

6,906.5

Total Assets

5,991.32

6,938.35

7,380.92

7,573.63

