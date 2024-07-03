PNB Housing Finance Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,050.08
6,527.33
6,195.93
7,603.92
8,481.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,050.08
6,527.33
6,195.93
7,603.92
8,481.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.01
2.33
4.8
20.16
7.71
Total Income
7,057.09
6,529.66
6,200.73
7,624.08
8,489.55
Total Expenditure
790.88
1,218.79
998.92
1,257.31
1,737.74
PBIDT
6,266.21
5,310.87
5,201.81
6,366.77
6,751.81
Interest
4,261.12
3,898.52
4,064.46
5,100.73
5,874.95
PBDT
2,005.09
1,412.35
1,137.35
1,266.04
876.86
Depreciation
51.19
51.44
53.39
59.01
65.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
422.67
87.78
249.15
413.25
389.24
Deferred Tax
23.22
227.13
-1.67
-136.12
-224.47
Reported Profit After Tax
1,508.01
1,046
836.48
929.9
646.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,508.01
1,046
836.48
929.9
646.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,508.01
1,046
836.48
929.9
646.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
58.37
62.01
49.64
55.29
38.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
259.72
168.86
168.27
168.27
168.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
88.88
81.36
83.95
83.73
79.6
PBDTM(%)
28.44
21.63
18.35
16.64
10.33
PATM(%)
21.38
16.02
13.5
12.22
7.61
