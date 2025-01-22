Top Stocks for Today - 22nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

PNB Housing Finance: The lender reported a 36% y-o-y jump in Q3FY25 net profit at ₹471.40 Crore as compared to a net profit of ₹346.50 Crore in Q3FY24. Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 15% at ₹1,119 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹989.10 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

ICICI Prudential Life: The company logged a 43% surge in net profit of ₹326 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The life insurance company, led by ICICI Bank announced a net profit of ₹227 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The lender’s net premium income stood at ₹12,261 Crore compared to ₹9,929 Crore in the quarter ended December 2023, said ICICI Prudential in its filing with the bourses.

Tata Technologies: The global engineering and product development digital services firm reported a 1% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to ₹168.6 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to ₹170.2 Crore in the previous year. The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a 2.2% growth to ₹1,317.40 Crore as compared to ₹1,289.50 Crore in Q3FY24.

KEI Industries: The cable maker reported a 9.4% YoY growth in net profit at ₹164.8 Crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, KEI Industries reported a net profit of ₹150.6 Crore. The company reported a 19.80% y-o-y growth in the quarter ending December 2024 at ₹2,467.20 Crore versus ₹2,059.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

India Cements: The Chennai-based cement maker reported a net loss of ₹428.8 Crore for the third quarter of FY25, up from ₹16.5 Crore in the same time last year. The revenue for the quarter declined by 17% to ₹903.20 Crore, compared to ₹1,082 Crore in Q3FY24. The cement company reported an unusual loss of ₹190 Crore in Q3, contributing to the overall deficit.

