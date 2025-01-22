iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd January 2025

22 Jan 2025 , 07:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

PNB Housing Finance: The lender reported a 36% y-o-y jump in Q3FY25 net profit at ₹471.40 Crore as compared to a net profit of ₹346.50 Crore in Q3FY24. Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 15% at ₹1,119 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹989.10 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

ICICI Prudential Life: The company logged a 43% surge in net profit of ₹326 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The life insurance company, led by ICICI Bank announced a net profit of ₹227 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The lender’s net premium income stood at ₹12,261 Crore compared to ₹9,929 Crore in the quarter ended December 2023, said ICICI Prudential in its filing with the bourses.

Tata Technologies: The global engineering and product development digital services firm reported a 1% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to ₹168.6 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to ₹170.2 Crore in the previous year. The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a 2.2% growth to ₹1,317.40 Crore as compared to ₹1,289.50 Crore in Q3FY24.

KEI Industries: The cable maker reported a 9.4% YoY growth in net profit at ₹164.8 Crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, KEI Industries reported a net profit of ₹150.6 Crore. The company reported a 19.80% y-o-y growth in the quarter ending December 2024 at ₹2,467.20 Crore versus ₹2,059.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

India Cements: The Chennai-based cement maker reported a net loss of ₹428.8 Crore for the third quarter of FY25, up from ₹16.5 Crore in the same time last year. The revenue for the quarter declined by 17% to ₹903.20 Crore, compared to ₹1,082 Crore in Q3FY24. The cement company reported an unusual loss of ₹190 Crore in Q3, contributing to the overall deficit.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks for today
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks to watch
  • top stocks today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 22, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|01:29 PM
RailTel Bags ₹46.79 Crore Rail Signal Order

RailTel Bags ₹46.79 Crore Rail Signal Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|12:09 PM
Budget 2025: Phase III of Green Energy Corridor Set to Launch.

Budget 2025: Phase III of Green Energy Corridor Set to Launch.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|11:30 AM
Oil Prices Steady Amid Discussions on Trump 2.0 Policy Proposals

Oil Prices Steady Amid Discussions on Trump 2.0 Policy Proposals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|10:40 AM
Traders Weigh Trump’s Tariff Plans as Dollar Weakens

Traders Weigh Trump’s Tariff Plans as Dollar Weakens

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2025|10:26 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.