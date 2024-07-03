Summary

KEI Industries Limited commenced business as a Partnership Firm under the name of Krishna Electrical Industries established in 1968. The Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company on 31st December, 1992. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer of wire and cable solutions, serving clients across sectors and the globe. The Company has five manufacturing facilities/plants located at Bhiwadi, Chopanki & Pathredi in Rajasthan and Silvassa and Chinchpada in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Company supplies a vast array of cable and wire products to core sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, power, steel, fertilizer, refinery, transportation and energy, etc. KEIs wide product portfolio spreads across Low Tension Cable (LT), High Tension Cable (HT), Extra High Voltage Cable (EHV), House Wires (HW), Winding Wires (WW) and Stainless Steel Wires (SSW). It provides Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions in the area of GIS and AIS Substations, Overhead as well as Underground Power Transmission and Distribution Systems and Substations on turnkey basis. KEI has a Pan-India retail presence with a wide distribution network, comprising 23 depots and 1,900+ dealers/ distributors. The Company export multiple products including EHV cables, HT cables, LT cables, and Stainless Steel wires to customers in more than 50 countries across the world. The overseas marketing and project offices in Australia, Singapore, Dubai /Abu Dhabi, Nigeria, Gambia, Ne

