SectorCables
Open₹4,350
Prev. Close₹4,363.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,980.87
Day's High₹4,369.65
Day's Low₹4,220
52 Week's High₹5,039.7
52 Week's Low₹2,822.45
Book Value₹570.72
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40,395.34
P/E66.85
EPS65.36
Divi. Yield0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.05
18.04
18.02
17.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,130.22
2,570.97
2,117.3
1,755.58
Net Worth
3,148.27
2,589.01
2,135.32
1,773.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,181.48
4,884.26
3,458.79
2,628.45
yoy growth (%)
-14.38
41.21
31.59
13.02
Raw materials
-2,909.66
-3,378.62
-2,411.09
-1,827.59
As % of sales
69.58
69.17
69.7
69.53
Employee costs
-184.94
-227.59
-146.79
-111.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
365.43
326.66
204.16
126.25
Depreciation
-57.81
-56.68
-32.23
-28.4
Tax paid
-92.12
-71.56
-59.6
-32.42
Working capital
228.25
302.93
149.52
372.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.38
41.21
31.59
13.02
Op profit growth
-7.16
46.58
25.79
11.04
EBIT growth
-7.25
44.49
25.84
12.75
Net profit growth
7.13
76.47
54.06
50.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,104.08
6,908.17
5,726.99
4,181.54
4,887.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,104.08
6,908.17
5,726.99
4,181.54
4,887.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.02
31.78
14.63
20.16
16.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Archana Gupta
Whole-time Director
Akshit Diviaj Gupta
Independent Director
Pawan Bholusaria
Independent Director
K G Somani
Independent Director
Vijay Bhushan
Independent Director
Vikram Bhartia
Independent Director
SADHU RAM BANSAL
Director (Finance) & CFO
Rajeev Gupta
Independent Director
Shalini Gupta
Independent Director
Rajesh Yaduvanshi
Addtnl Independent Director
VINAY MITTAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
KEI Industries Limited commenced business as a Partnership Firm under the name of Krishna Electrical Industries established in 1968. The Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company on 31st December, 1992. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer of wire and cable solutions, serving clients across sectors and the globe. The Company has five manufacturing facilities/plants located at Bhiwadi, Chopanki & Pathredi in Rajasthan and Silvassa and Chinchpada in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Company supplies a vast array of cable and wire products to core sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, power, steel, fertilizer, refinery, transportation and energy, etc. KEIs wide product portfolio spreads across Low Tension Cable (LT), High Tension Cable (HT), Extra High Voltage Cable (EHV), House Wires (HW), Winding Wires (WW) and Stainless Steel Wires (SSW). It provides Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions in the area of GIS and AIS Substations, Overhead as well as Underground Power Transmission and Distribution Systems and Substations on turnkey basis. KEI has a Pan-India retail presence with a wide distribution network, comprising 23 depots and 1,900+ dealers/ distributors. The Company export multiple products including EHV cables, HT cables, LT cables, and Stainless Steel wires to customers in more than 50 countries across the world. The overseas marketing and project offices in Australia, Singapore, Dubai /Abu Dhabi, Nigeria, Gambia, Ne
Read More
The KEI Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4227.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KEI Industries Ltd is ₹40395.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KEI Industries Ltd is 66.85 and 7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KEI Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KEI Industries Ltd is ₹2822.45 and ₹5039.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KEI Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.33%, 3 Years at 56.45%, 1 Year at 35.25%, 6 Month at -3.20%, 3 Month at 2.22% and 1 Month at 0.54%.
