KEI Industries Ltd Share Price

4,227.55
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,350
  • Day's High4,369.65
  • 52 Wk High5,039.7
  • Prev. Close4,363.85
  • Day's Low4,220
  • 52 Wk Low 2,822.45
  • Turnover (lac)3,980.87
  • P/E66.85
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value570.72
  • EPS65.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40,395.34
  • Div. Yield0.08
Loading...
  • Open4,178.8
  • Day's High4,325.5
  • Spot4,320.25
  • Prev. Close4,181.85
  • Day's Low4,178.75
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot150
  • OI(Chg %)-16,350 (-14.12%)
  • Roll Over%1.49
  • Roll Cost0.26
  • Traded Vol.1,74,600 (2.56%)
KEI Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

4,350

Prev. Close

4,363.85

Turnover(Lac.)

3,980.87

Day's High

4,369.65

Day's Low

4,220

52 Week's High

5,039.7

52 Week's Low

2,822.45

Book Value

570.72

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40,395.34

P/E

66.85

EPS

65.36

Divi. Yield

0.08

KEI Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 19 Mar, 2024

arrow

KEI Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

KEI Industries' stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

KEI Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.01%

Non-Promoter- 49.52%

Institutions: 49.52%

Non-Institutions: 15.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KEI Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.05

18.04

18.02

17.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,130.22

2,570.97

2,117.3

1,755.58

Net Worth

3,148.27

2,589.01

2,135.32

1,773.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,181.48

4,884.26

3,458.79

2,628.45

yoy growth (%)

-14.38

41.21

31.59

13.02

Raw materials

-2,909.66

-3,378.62

-2,411.09

-1,827.59

As % of sales

69.58

69.17

69.7

69.53

Employee costs

-184.94

-227.59

-146.79

-111.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

365.43

326.66

204.16

126.25

Depreciation

-57.81

-56.68

-32.23

-28.4

Tax paid

-92.12

-71.56

-59.6

-32.42

Working capital

228.25

302.93

149.52

372.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.38

41.21

31.59

13.02

Op profit growth

-7.16

46.58

25.79

11.04

EBIT growth

-7.25

44.49

25.84

12.75

Net profit growth

7.13

76.47

54.06

50.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,104.08

6,908.17

5,726.99

4,181.54

4,887.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,104.08

6,908.17

5,726.99

4,181.54

4,887.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.02

31.78

14.63

20.16

16.65

KEI Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KEI Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Archana Gupta

Whole-time Director

Akshit Diviaj Gupta

Independent Director

Pawan Bholusaria

Independent Director

K G Somani

Independent Director

Vijay Bhushan

Independent Director

Vikram Bhartia

Independent Director

SADHU RAM BANSAL

Director (Finance) & CFO

Rajeev Gupta

Independent Director

Shalini Gupta

Independent Director

Rajesh Yaduvanshi

Addtnl Independent Director

VINAY MITTAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KEI Industries Ltd

Summary

KEI Industries Limited commenced business as a Partnership Firm under the name of Krishna Electrical Industries established in 1968. The Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company on 31st December, 1992. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer of wire and cable solutions, serving clients across sectors and the globe. The Company has five manufacturing facilities/plants located at Bhiwadi, Chopanki & Pathredi in Rajasthan and Silvassa and Chinchpada in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Company supplies a vast array of cable and wire products to core sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, power, steel, fertilizer, refinery, transportation and energy, etc. KEIs wide product portfolio spreads across Low Tension Cable (LT), High Tension Cable (HT), Extra High Voltage Cable (EHV), House Wires (HW), Winding Wires (WW) and Stainless Steel Wires (SSW). It provides Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions in the area of GIS and AIS Substations, Overhead as well as Underground Power Transmission and Distribution Systems and Substations on turnkey basis. KEI has a Pan-India retail presence with a wide distribution network, comprising 23 depots and 1,900+ dealers/ distributors. The Company export multiple products including EHV cables, HT cables, LT cables, and Stainless Steel wires to customers in more than 50 countries across the world. The overseas marketing and project offices in Australia, Singapore, Dubai /Abu Dhabi, Nigeria, Gambia, Ne
Company FAQs

What is the KEI Industries Ltd share price today?

The KEI Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4227.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of KEI Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KEI Industries Ltd is ₹40395.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KEI Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KEI Industries Ltd is 66.85 and 7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KEI Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KEI Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KEI Industries Ltd is ₹2822.45 and ₹5039.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KEI Industries Ltd?

KEI Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.33%, 3 Years at 56.45%, 1 Year at 35.25%, 6 Month at -3.20%, 3 Month at 2.22% and 1 Month at 0.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KEI Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KEI Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.02 %
Institutions - 49.53 %
Public - 15.46 %

