iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KEI Industries logs 9% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit at ₹165 Crore

21 Jan 2025 , 03:45 PM

KEI Industries announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024 on January 21, 2024. The company informed the bourses that its net profit increased by 9.4% y-o-y to ₹164.80 Crore against ₹150.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company stated that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 19.80% y-o-y at ₹2,467.20 Crore versus ₹2,059.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

EBITDA increased by 12.3% to ₹240.7 Crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹214.4 Crore in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin stood at 9.8% in the quarter under review compared to 10.40% in the previous quarter. 

The company’s board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹4 (200%) per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for fiscal year 2024-25. The record date for deciding whether equity owners are entitled to receive the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been set for Monday, January 27, 2025.

KEI Industries announced that the board of directors approved the re-appointment of Rajeev Gupta as executive director (finance) and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company for a term of 5 years, effective June 1, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • KEI Industries
  • KEI Industries News
  • KEI Industries Q3
  • KEI Industries Results
  • KEI Industries Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:18 PM
Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:15 PM
Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:13 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:22 PM
Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:14 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.