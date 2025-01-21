KEI Industries logs 9% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit at ₹165 Crore

KEI Industries announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024 on January 21, 2024. The company informed the bourses that its net profit increased by 9.4% y-o-y to ₹164.80 Crore against ₹150.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company stated that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 19.80% y-o-y at ₹2,467.20 Crore versus ₹2,059.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

EBITDA increased by 12.3% to ₹240.7 Crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹214.4 Crore in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin stood at 9.8% in the quarter under review compared to 10.40% in the previous quarter.

The company’s board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹4 (200%) per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for fiscal year 2024-25. The record date for deciding whether equity owners are entitled to receive the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been set for Monday, January 27, 2025.

KEI Industries announced that the board of directors approved the re-appointment of Rajeev Gupta as executive director (finance) and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company for a term of 5 years, effective June 1, 2025.

