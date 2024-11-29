iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

KEI Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

4,114
(0.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

KEI INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,779.7

57.771,00,276.52430.650.455,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,104.7

62.7939,212.4154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,028.1

29.0915,786.4146.090.781,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,291.95

56.5914,882.0749.750.451,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

121.72

212.366,155.0240250.3-17.51

KEI Industries: RELATED NEWS

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP
29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

KEI Industries' stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2
16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

