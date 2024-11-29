iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4,104.7
(-0.11%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.44

15.52

22.08

31.84

Op profit growth

-7.35

12.82

29.84

26.13

EBIT growth

-7.5

10.44

30.79

26.21

Net profit growth

6.63

41.71

24.93

54.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.01

10.16

10.41

9.79

EBIT margin

10.1

9.35

9.78

9.12

Net profit margin

6.53

5.24

4.27

4.17

RoCE

20.76

27.23

28.18

22.43

RoNW

4.16

5.6

6.53

6.79

RoA

3.35

3.81

3.07

2.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

30.01

28.63

22.9

18.48

Dividend per share

2

1.5

1.2

1

Cash EPS

23.98

22.3

18.61

14.36

Book value per share

197.42

168.39

98.58

77.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.41

9.35

18.58

20.82

P/CEPS

21.79

12

22.86

26.79

P/B

2.64

1.59

4.31

4.98

EV/EBIDTA

10.03

4.96

8.4

10.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

6.57

5.24

0

5.41

Tax payout

-25.2

-21.82

-35.02

-29.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

118.58

91.79

91.17

97.28

Inventory days

70.98

58.13

53.86

55.53

Creditor days

-40.7

-35.2

-40.51

-41.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.37

-3.53

-3.05

-2.82

Net debt / equity

0.06

0.1

0.51

1.26

Net debt / op. profit

0.24

0.3

0.91

2.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.58

-69.19

-69.3

-69.57

Employee costs

-4.42

-4.65

-4.09

-4.24

Other costs

-14.98

-15.97

-16.18

-16.38

KEI Industries : related Articles

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP
29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

KEI Industries' stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2
16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

