|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.44
15.52
22.08
31.84
Op profit growth
-7.35
12.82
29.84
26.13
EBIT growth
-7.5
10.44
30.79
26.21
Net profit growth
6.63
41.71
24.93
54.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.01
10.16
10.41
9.79
EBIT margin
10.1
9.35
9.78
9.12
Net profit margin
6.53
5.24
4.27
4.17
RoCE
20.76
27.23
28.18
22.43
RoNW
4.16
5.6
6.53
6.79
RoA
3.35
3.81
3.07
2.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.01
28.63
22.9
18.48
Dividend per share
2
1.5
1.2
1
Cash EPS
23.98
22.3
18.61
14.36
Book value per share
197.42
168.39
98.58
77.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.41
9.35
18.58
20.82
P/CEPS
21.79
12
22.86
26.79
P/B
2.64
1.59
4.31
4.98
EV/EBIDTA
10.03
4.96
8.4
10.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
6.57
5.24
0
5.41
Tax payout
-25.2
-21.82
-35.02
-29.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
118.58
91.79
91.17
97.28
Inventory days
70.98
58.13
53.86
55.53
Creditor days
-40.7
-35.2
-40.51
-41.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.37
-3.53
-3.05
-2.82
Net debt / equity
0.06
0.1
0.51
1.26
Net debt / op. profit
0.24
0.3
0.91
2.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.58
-69.19
-69.3
-69.57
Employee costs
-4.42
-4.65
-4.09
-4.24
Other costs
-14.98
-15.97
-16.18
-16.38
