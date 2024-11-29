Invest wise with Expert advice
|Nov-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
35.01%
37.05%
37.07%
37.07%
37.07%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
49.52%
47.11%
47.31%
47.31%
47%
Non-Institutions
15.45%
15.82%
15.6%
15.6%
15.91%
Total Non-Promoter
64.98%
62.94%
62.92%
62.92%
62.92%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.Read More
In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.Read More
