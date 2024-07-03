iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4,277
(-0.83%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,790.87

4,957.8

3,934.84

2,935.23

3,629.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,790.87

4,957.8

3,934.84

2,935.23

3,629.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.79

22.56

6.81

17.56

14.3

Total Income

5,818.66

4,980.36

3,941.65

2,952.8

3,643.57

Total Expenditure

5,191.83

4,455.44

3,518.08

2,617.15

3,254.04

PBIDT

626.83

524.93

423.57

335.65

389.53

Interest

27.4

24.62

30.34

44.78

101.49

PBDT

599.43

500.31

393.22

290.86

288.04

Depreciation

45.59

42.76

41.59

43.31

42.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

142.93

118.95

92.01

65.65

64.47

Deferred Tax

-1.35

-0.65

-0.42

-1.56

-13.66

Reported Profit After Tax

412.26

339.25

260.03

183.47

194.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

0.11

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

412.26

339.25

260.04

183.36

194.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

412.26

339.25

260.04

183.36

194.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

45.7

37.63

28.9

20.52

24.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

150

125

0

0

Equity

18.05

18.04

18.02

17.97

15.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.82

10.58

10.76

11.43

10.73

PBDTM(%)

10.35

10.09

9.99

9.9

7.93

PATM(%)

7.11

6.84

6.6

6.25

5.35

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

Read More
16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Read More
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

