KEI Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.05
18.04
18.02
17.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,130.22
2,570.97
2,117.3
1,755.58
Net Worth
3,148.27
2,589.01
2,135.32
1,773.55
Minority Interest
Debt
166.23
161.83
355.38
332.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
46.13
43.78
44.84
46.29
Total Liabilities
3,360.63
2,794.62
2,535.54
2,152.43
Fixed Assets
891.23
581.88
547.42
544.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.59
1.27
2.01
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.81
16.96
15.22
18.04
Networking Capital
1,748.63
1,657.34
1,610.86
1,368.04
Inventories
1,342.75
1,102.29
1,079.41
762.75
Inventory Days
66.58
Sundry Debtors
1,517.87
1,387.79
1,395.53
1,349.57
Debtor Days
117.8
Other Current Assets
202.64
159.75
142.64
129.52
Sundry Creditors
-526.12
-540.23
-470.19
-420.98
Creditor Days
36.74
Other Current Liabilities
-788.51
-452.26
-536.53
-452.82
Cash
700.37
537.16
360.03
221.21
Total Assets
3,360.63
2,794.61
2,535.54
2,152.45
