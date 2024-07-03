KEI Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4,340.15
4,378.64
3,725.44
3,734.69
3,173.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,340.15
4,378.64
3,725.44
3,734.69
3,173.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.77
29.32
19.7
22.98
8.8
Total Income
4,374.92
4,407.96
3,745.14
3,757.67
3,182.29
Total Expenditure
3,904.98
3,919.84
3,347.03
3,352.86
2,853.3
PBIDT
469.94
488.12
398.11
404.81
328.99
Interest
27.49
27.44
16.47
17.86
16.85
PBDT
442.45
460.69
381.64
386.94
312.14
Depreciation
31.83
31.14
30.22
28.74
28.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
102.64
110.08
89.22
93.52
73.27
Deferred Tax
2.91
0.32
0.62
-2.01
-0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
305.06
319.15
261.59
266.7
210.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.01
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
305.06
319.16
261.59
266.7
210.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.32
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
305.06
319.48
261.59
266.7
210.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
33.8
35.37
29
29.57
23.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.06
18.05
18.05
18.04
18.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.82
11.14
10.68
10.83
10.36
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.02
7.28
7.02
7.14
6.63
