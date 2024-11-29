iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,254.15
(-2.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

365.43

326.66

204.16

126.25

Depreciation

-57.81

-56.68

-32.23

-28.4

Tax paid

-92.12

-71.56

-59.6

-32.42

Working capital

228.25

302.93

149.52

372.24

Other operating items

Operating

443.74

501.34

261.84

437.66

Capital expenditure

40.46

225.92

33.79

-65.98

Free cash flow

484.2

727.26

295.63

371.68

Equity raised

2,989.17

1,838.27

897.6

707.47

Investing

0.31

-2.23

0.1

-0.38

Financing

27.18

-417.57

93.53

324.91

Dividends paid

17.97

13.43

7.83

4.66

Net in cash

3,518.83

2,159.17

1,294.7

1,408.36

KEI Industries : related Articles

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

Read More
KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

