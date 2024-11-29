KEI Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
365.43
326.66
204.16
126.25
Depreciation
-57.81
-56.68
-32.23
-28.4
Tax paid
-92.12
-71.56
-59.6
-32.42
Working capital
228.25
302.93
149.52
372.24
Other operating items
Operating
443.74
501.34
261.84
437.66
Capital expenditure
40.46
225.92
33.79
-65.98
Free cash flow
484.2
727.26
295.63
371.68
Equity raised
2,989.17
1,838.27
897.6
707.47
Investing
0.31
-2.23
0.1
-0.38
Financing
27.18
-417.57
93.53
324.91
Dividends paid
17.97
13.43
7.83
4.66
Net in cash
3,518.83
2,159.17
1,294.7
1,408.36
