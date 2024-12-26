iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Option Chain

4,178
(-0.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--3,800₹0.50%1500%
--4,000₹0.05-96.77%19,050-8.63%
1500%₹155.80%4,100₹0.05-99.37%5,2500%
6,900-13.20%₹113.7332.31%4,200₹0.9-97.97%21,450-7.74%
9,600-64.04%₹21111.05%4,300₹3-97.56%5,850-2.5%
22,950-17.29%₹0.05-98.41%4,400₹100-50%25,950-7.48%
46,500-26.71%₹0.5-66.66%4,500₹214.15-23.54%15,150-2.88%
54,150-54.24%₹0.05-96%4,600₹4000%3,4500%
34,650-0.43%₹0.05-85.71%4,700₹253.60%1,0500%
1,35,900-0.11%₹0.050%4,800₹3470%3000%
14,7000%₹0.40%4,900--
39,750-0.37%₹0.05-50%5,000₹512.650%1500%
7,200-5.88%₹0.05-90.9%5,200--

KEI Industries: Related NEWS

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

Read More
KEI Industries' stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

