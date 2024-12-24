iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Futures Share Price

3,994.45
(-4.37%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Here's the list of KEI Industries's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the KEI Industries's futures contract.

  • Open4,100
  • Day's High4,113.85
  • Spot3,994.45
  • Prev. Close4,164.8
  • Day's Low3,920.3
  • Market Lot150
  • OI(Chg %)1,44,450 (27.53%)
  • Roll Over%0.08
  • Roll Cost1.54
  • Traded Vol.7,36,800 (249.6%)

KEI Industries: Related NEWS

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

