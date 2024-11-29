Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,181.48
4,884.26
3,458.79
2,628.45
yoy growth (%)
-14.38
41.21
31.59
13.02
Raw materials
-2,909.66
-3,378.62
-2,411.09
-1,827.59
As % of sales
69.58
69.17
69.7
69.53
Employee costs
-184.94
-227.59
-146.79
-111.72
As % of sales
4.42
4.65
4.24
4.25
Other costs
-626.39
-782.01
-562.52
-420.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.98
16.01
16.26
15.98
Operating profit
460.49
496.03
338.39
269.01
OPM
11.01
10.15
9.78
10.23
Depreciation
-57.81
-56.68
-32.23
-28.4
Interest expense
-57.3
-129.15
-111.3
-124.42
Other income
20.06
16.46
9.29
10.06
Profit before tax
365.43
326.66
204.16
126.25
Taxes
-92.12
-71.56
-59.6
-32.42
Tax rate
-25.2
-21.9
-29.19
-25.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
273.31
255.1
144.55
93.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
273.31
255.1
144.55
93.82
yoy growth (%)
7.13
76.47
54.06
50.84
NPM
6.53
5.22
4.17
3.56
