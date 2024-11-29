iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,284.2
(0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:24:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR KEI Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,181.48

4,884.26

3,458.79

2,628.45

yoy growth (%)

-14.38

41.21

31.59

13.02

Raw materials

-2,909.66

-3,378.62

-2,411.09

-1,827.59

As % of sales

69.58

69.17

69.7

69.53

Employee costs

-184.94

-227.59

-146.79

-111.72

As % of sales

4.42

4.65

4.24

4.25

Other costs

-626.39

-782.01

-562.52

-420.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.98

16.01

16.26

15.98

Operating profit

460.49

496.03

338.39

269.01

OPM

11.01

10.15

9.78

10.23

Depreciation

-57.81

-56.68

-32.23

-28.4

Interest expense

-57.3

-129.15

-111.3

-124.42

Other income

20.06

16.46

9.29

10.06

Profit before tax

365.43

326.66

204.16

126.25

Taxes

-92.12

-71.56

-59.6

-32.42

Tax rate

-25.2

-21.9

-29.19

-25.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

273.31

255.1

144.55

93.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

273.31

255.1

144.55

93.82

yoy growth (%)

7.13

76.47

54.06

50.84

NPM

6.53

5.22

4.17

3.56

KEI Industries : related Articles

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

Read More
KEI Industries' stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

KEI Industries’ stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

