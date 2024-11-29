|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|AGM 11/09/2024 Fixed the date of Annual General Meeting as Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Dear sir/ Madam. This is to inform you that the 32nd AGM of the Company was held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 03:30 PM and Concluded at 04:44 PM. (Including the time allowed for e-voting at AGM) through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means to Transact the Businesses as stated in the Notice of AGM dated July 29, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 and Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Details of voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Scrutinizers Report and Minutes of 32nd AGM of the company will be submitted to Stock Exchange(s) on or before September 13, 2024 and shall be displayed on the Companys Website. Read less.. Approval of appointment of Mr. Vinay Mittal (Holding DIN: 05107333) as an Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024) Submission of Minutes of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and Scrutinizers Report and with Voting Results under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
