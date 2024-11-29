Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

KEI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Reg 29 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of BOD of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 15.10.2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the following: a) Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. b) Proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities through QIP subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions (including convening of shareholders meeting through EGM or postal ballot) for the above mentioned fund raising. c) Notice seeking shareholders approval for considering the aforesaid fund raising. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the BOD of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, the 15th day of October 2024, has approved inter-alia, the following: 1.Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited FR for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2.Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited FR for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024.3.Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an aggregate amount of up to ? 20000 million, through QIP, subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the Company through postal ballot and any other regulatory / statutory approvals (if any).The meeting of the BOD commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 05.45 p.m. 1. Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an aggregate amount of upto Rs. 20000 million, through Qualified Institutions Placement, subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the company through postal ballot and any other regulatory/statutory approvals (if any). 2. Constituted and authorised the fund raising committee of the board to inter-alia, decide the terms and conditions of the proposed fund raised, allotment of equity shares and/or eligible securities and any/all actions in relation to such fund raising as may be required from time to time. 3. Notice of postal ballot for seeking approval of the shareholders in respect of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities through QIP. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

KEI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our Letter dated 25th June 2024 the trading window of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives has been closed from Monday 01st July 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company i.e. till Wednesday 31st July 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29.07.2024, has approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

KEI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 02nd day of May 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our Letter dated 26th March 2024 the trading window of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives has been closed from 01st April 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of the Financial Results of the Company i.e. till 04th May 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, the 02nd day of May 2024, has approved inter-alia, the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 04th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report for Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. 2. Notice of Postal Ballot alongwith explanatory statement thereto seeking shareholders approval for appointment of Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi as an Independent Director for the first term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from March 11, 2024 to March 10, 2029. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

KEI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Record Date for the purpose of determining of the Equity Shareholders for the said Interim Dividend if declared is being fixed as Tuesday 19th day of March 2024. In view of the above the trading window of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives has been closed from Saturday 02nd March 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. till Wednesday 13th March 2024 (both days inclusive). Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/-(i.e. @175%) per equity shares of Face Value of Rs.2.00/- each for the FY 2023-24 and Appointment of Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi (DIN :- 07206654) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for his first term of Five Consecutive years w.e.f. March 11, 2024 to March 10, 2029, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (i.e. @ 175%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi (DIN No. 07206654), as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for his first term of five consecutive years w.e.f. March 11, 2024 to March 10, 2029 Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (i.e. @175%) per equity share of Face value of Rs. 2.00/- each for the FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024