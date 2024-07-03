KEI Industries Ltd Summary

KEI Industries Limited commenced business as a Partnership Firm under the name of Krishna Electrical Industries established in 1968. The Firm was converted into a Public Limited Company on 31st December, 1992. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer of wire and cable solutions, serving clients across sectors and the globe. The Company has five manufacturing facilities/plants located at Bhiwadi, Chopanki & Pathredi in Rajasthan and Silvassa and Chinchpada in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Company supplies a vast array of cable and wire products to core sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, power, steel, fertilizer, refinery, transportation and energy, etc. KEIs wide product portfolio spreads across Low Tension Cable (LT), High Tension Cable (HT), Extra High Voltage Cable (EHV), House Wires (HW), Winding Wires (WW) and Stainless Steel Wires (SSW). It provides Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions in the area of GIS and AIS Substations, Overhead as well as Underground Power Transmission and Distribution Systems and Substations on turnkey basis. KEI has a Pan-India retail presence with a wide distribution network, comprising 23 depots and 1,900+ dealers/ distributors. The Company export multiple products including EHV cables, HT cables, LT cables, and Stainless Steel wires to customers in more than 50 countries across the world. The overseas marketing and project offices in Australia, Singapore, Dubai /Abu Dhabi, Nigeria, Gambia, Nepal and South Africa enable to work closely with its global customers and develop strong relationships with them. Currently, its key end-users include oil and gas, renewable energy, power and infrastructure sectors across important markets around the world. Today, the Company operate the business under three segments: Retail, Institutional and Exports.Its products are tested as per international standards by: KEMA (The Netherlands), FGH (Germany), TUV (Rheinland), SGS, IRS, ABS, CEIL, BRE (UK), LLOYDS REGISTER, BVQI, DNV, KVERNER POWERGAS, CPRI, ERDA, IDEMI, EIL, PDIL and MECON. The manufacturing facilities conform with ISO 14001:2015 certification for environment management system, the OHSAS 18001: 2007 certification for occupational health and safety management and the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system.As of inception year itself, the company had started to manufacture Switchboard Cables for DOT. The manufacturing of Control, Instrumentation and Thermocouple Cables was begun in the year 1985. In 1993, manufacturing of PVC/XLPE Power cables up to 3.3 KV was added to existing portfolio of the company. During the year 1994, KEIIL had diversified into Stainless Steel drawings with Pilot Plant. After a year, in 1995, the company had issued its first Initial Public Offerings, went to Public. KEI Industries had installed its major SSW plant in the year 1996 at Bhiwadi for the manufacturing purpose. Follow this, a year after, in 1997, formulated another plant at Bhiwadi for LT PVC / XLPE Cables. KEIIL had scaled up with manufacture of Rubber Cables up to 11 KV in the year 2001. As of 2002, the company had established Jelly Filled Telecom Cables (JFTC) Plant at Silvassa. In the year 2005, the company made upgrade function of JFTC Plant in Silvassa to manufacture existing cable range, the achievement was the successful re-engineering and conversion of the idle JFTC. During the year 2006, to manufacture up to 33 kV HT XLPE Cables with Dry curing inert nitrogen gas and with triple extrusion (Single cross head) process, the company made expansion activities at Bhiwadi unit. The Company had Introduced ERP Baan S/W system in the organization to ensure Transparency and efficacy in the same year 2006. KEIIL had upgraded Bhiwadi Unit in the year 2007 to manufacture HT power cable up to 132 kV & LT cable. In the identical year of 2007, the company had received Corporate Governance Rating. KEI had commenced Engineering Procurement Construction operations in the same year 2007 and also secured prestigious orders across the country. In 2010, the Company commenced the manufacturing of EHV cables of up to 22O kV, in technical collaboration with Switzerland-based Brugg Kabel A.G. During the financial year 2014, the paid-up share capital of the Company increased from 73,737,438 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to 77,237,438 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each, pursuant to allotment of 35,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to promoters group entity upon conversion of Share Warrants, in the Share Capital of the Company and the same has been listed with NSE, BSE and CSE.During the year, Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia under the name KEI Cables Australia Pty Ltd effective from 14th December 2015.During the year 2016, the Company scaled higher levels of growth through intensifying activities under three broad verticals. It introduced several performance-related schemes for incentivising dealers such as gold coin scheme, arranging international trips etc. on reaching pre-defined targets. It organised meet-and-greet session of dealers with cricket players from a premier domestic league team. It launched SMS scheme for retailers (Faydaka Partner) to authenticate the product and facilitated dealer and channel financing, which further improved cash flows from retail segment. Apart from these, it added 98 dealers and distributors during the year, taking the distribution network strength to 926. In January 2017, the Company installed new 400 kV EHV cables production line at Chopanki unit. It expanded House Wires and Flexible Wires for Retail & Distribution as well as the process of expansion in the existing product range of HT & LT cables. It expanded the dealer/ distributor network multi-fold to reach out to consumers in more regions. During the year 2019, the Company expanded the capacity for HT & LT cables at Pathredi. It expanded the marketing network further by setting up a new office in Africa. It expanded LT & HT facilities at Pathredi, Rajasthan. During 2020, the Company introduced 200 new dealers / distributors, taking its channel partner strength to 1,650. It commissioned the facility at Chinchpada, Silvassa for supply of EHV cables of 400kV from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited in FY21. It added 25,400 kms to cables, 2,15,000 kms to House Wires/WW and 1,800 MT to Stainless Steel Wire manufacturing capacity during FY 2021-22.During 2022-23, the Company acquired ~70 Acres of land in Gujarat for setting up a new plant for LT, HT and EHV cables in May 2023. It expanded dealer and distributor strength, increasing from 1,805 to 1,910.