To The Members of KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Revenue - Performance Obligations Audit Procedure Applied Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: The Company is in the business of manufacturing of various types of Cables, SS Wires and sells to customers both through institutional and dealer network globally. • Mapped and evaluated selected systems and processes for revenue recognition and tested a sample of key controls. Sales contracts contain various performance obligations and other terms and the determination of when significant performance obligations have been met varies albeit a specific point in time can often be established. • Selecting a sample from each type of the contracts with the customers and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. As a consequence, the Company has analysed its various sales contracts and concluded on the principles for deciding in which period or periods the Companys sales transactions should be recognized as revenue. • Tested sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles. • Read and assessed the disclosure made in the financial statements for assessing compliance with disclosure requirements. 2 Revenue - Variable Consideration Audit Procedure Applied Revenue is recognized in accordance with Ind AS 115, net of discounts, incentives and rebates accrued by the Companys customers based on sales. Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: The Company uses sales agreement terms & conditions and historical trends to estimate discounts. At the reporting date, the Company estimates and accrues for discounts and rebates they consider as having been incurred but not yet paid. • Understanding the policies and procedures applied to revenue recognition including an analysis of the effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition processes employed by the Company. • Carrying out substantive analytical procedures, analysing the actual performance of revenue and cost of sales related to discounts, incentives and rebates etc. • Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration. • Analysing and discussing with management significant contracts including contractual terms and conditions related to discounts, incentives and rebates used in the related estimates. • Reviewing disclosures included in the notes to the accompanying financial statements. 3 Revenue - Over the Period Revenue Recognition Audit Procedure Applied The Company is engaged in execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction projects (EPC) for survey, supply of materials, design, erection, testing & commissioning on a turnkey basis. Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: Revenue is recognized in accordance with Ind AS 115 and Performance obligations in such cases are satisfied over time and accordingly revenue is recognised over the time in such cases. Method used to recognise revenue is also a Key Audit Matter along with measuring progress towards complete satisfaction of performance obligations. • We tested the relevant internal controls used to ensure the completeness, accuracy and timing of revenue recognised including controls over the degree of completion of EPC projects. • We evaluated and analysed the significant judgements and estimates made by the management and also reviewed sample contracts with customers to assess whether the method of recognition of revenue is relevant and is consistent with the accounting policies of the company. • Selecting a sample of contracts for each of the key scope in components and evaluated them along with supporting evidence to determine whether various elements of revenue recognition are assessed in accordance with the principles prescribed under Ind AS 115. • Tested samples of un-invoiced revenue entries with reference to the reports that records the costs incurred. • Read and assessed the disclosure made in the financial statements for assessing compliance with disclosure requirements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude, that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No - 36 of standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note No. 16(g) to the standalone financial statements, the interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), we give in Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

3. In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note Issued by the ICAI.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024

In terms of the information and explanation sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report the following: -

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory (including inventories lying with the parties) were noticed.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. During the year, the company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a) and (iii)(b) are not applicable to the company.

(c) Loans to subsidiary company and associate company are repayable on demand alongwith interest, wherever applicable. Loan given to subsidiary company has been fully impaired, hence, no interest charged from subsidiary. Since, loan and interest due thereon has not been demanded by the company, there is no overdue as at the balance sheet date.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date since the loans are repayable on demand and company has not made any demand.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans repayable on demand to subsidiary and associate company. The required details are as under:

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Promoters Directors KMP Subsidiary and Associate Other related parties under section 2(76) of the Act Aggregate amount of loans where: - Loan is repayable on demand (A) - - - 13.51 - - Loan Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - - - Total (A+B) - - - 13.51 - Percentage of loans to the total loans - - - 45% -

(Refer Note No. 8 of standalone financial statements).

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sale tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Due Amount (Rs. in million)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Kerala VAT Act VAT 1.64 2013-14 Honble High Court West Bengal Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2012 Entry Tax 7.68 2013-14 to 2017-18 Honble High Court CGST Act, 2017 , IGST Act, 2017 and Relevant State Act Rajasthan GST 2.98 2017- 18, 2018- 19 Commissioner (Appeals) Punjab GST 0.23 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 6.80 2011-12 Commissioner (Appeals) Excise Duty 1.77 2016-17 CESTAT Finance Act,1994 Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004 1.55 2016-17 to 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Service Tax 447.99 2015-16 to 2017-18 CESTAT Service Tax 33.46 2011-12 to 2015-16 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17.51 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17 Commissioner (Appeals)

*After considering amount paid against demands.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, no term loans were outstanding during the year. Hence, clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short - term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or associate. The company has no joint venture during the year.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate company. The company has no joint venture during the year.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) No whistle-blower complaints were received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and hence reporting under clause 3(xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv. During the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There is no unspent CSR amount as at Balance Sheet date under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.