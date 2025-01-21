PNB Housing Finance Q3 net profit zooms ~35%

On Tuesday (January 21), PNB Housing Finance Ltd announced a 36% YoY increase in net profit to ₹471.4 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. In the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, PNB Housing logged a net profit of ₹346.50 Crore.

Net Interest Income for the quarter under review jumped 15% and stood at ₹1,119 Crore as compared to ₹989.10 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The housing company reported a 22.30% y-o-y increase in operating expenditure, and a 1.90% jump sequentially.

The company’s yield was reported at 10.12% in Q3FY25, against 10.02% in Q2FY25 and 10.19% in Q3FY24. Borrowing costs fell marginally to 7.83% in Q3FY25, compared to 7.84% in Q2 FY25 and 8.07% in Q3 FY24. Loan spreads rose to 2.29% in Q3 FY25, up from 2.21% in Q2 FY25 and 2.12% in Q3 FY24.

The business logged 31% y-o-y growth in Q3FY25 at ₹5,380 Crore, affordable and emerging markets segments adding 38% of total retail disbursements.

The inexpensive sector increased by 126.8% YoY and 46% QoQ to ₹920 Crore, while the emerging markets segment increased by 39.3% year on year and 6.8% sequentially to ₹1,105 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com