iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PNB Housing Finance’s 1.39 Crore shares change hands

21 Aug 2024 , 10:17 AM

On Wednesday, August 21, up to 1.39 Crore shares, or 5% of PNB Housing Finance’s equity, changed hands in a block deal window on the BSE.

On Tuesday, August 20, sources said that General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte Ltd planned to sell its 5.1% share in PNB Housing Finance Ltd in a block sale.

According to sources, the private equity firm plans to sell shares at a floor price of ₹775 a share. This represents a 4.4% discount from the company’s closing price of nearly ₹810 on Tuesday, which fell 1.4% in trade. The 5.1% stake represents a deal of around ₹1,032.7 Crore.

According to Bombay Stock Exchange data, General Atlantic held a 5.13% ownership in the company as of June 30, 2024.

IIFL Capital Services was claimed to be the sole broker for the transaction. The sale would also not be subject to any lock-in period, allowing the shares to be freely exchanged after the transaction.

Prior to this, on June 30, PE firm Carlyle sold over 13% share in PNB Housing Finance in a block deal worth ₹2,642 Crore. In block deals, up to 3.4 Crore shares traded at ₹778 each.

At around 10.07 AM, PNB Housing Finance was trading 7.49% higher at ₹871.65, against the previous close of ₹810.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹894, and ₹826, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • PNB Housing Finance
  • PNB Housing Finance Block Deal
  • PNB Housing Finance news
  • PNB Housing Finance Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.