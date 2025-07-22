PNB Housing Q1 Updates: Net profit jumps ~23% to ₹533.50 Crore

PNB Housing Finance Limited announced that it logged a 23.2% year-on-year surge in net profit at ₹533.5 Crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company recorded a net profit of ₹432.8 Crore.

The company said that the revenue from operations for the quarter registered a 14% y-o-y growth at ₹2,076 Crore. In the previous comparable period, revenue stood at ₹1,823 Crore.

The PSU lender’s net interest income (NII) registered a 24.20% year-on-year surge to ₹688 Crore. In the year-ago period NII stood at ₹554 Crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by 29 basis points to 1.06% as of June 30, 2025. In the previous year it came in at 1.35%. The company also said that it recovered ₹57 Crore from its written-off pool during the quarter.

The bank said that its operating expenditure was 12% higher on a year-on-year basis and 2% sequentially to ₹216 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025.

The borrowing costs reduced to 7.76% against 7.92% in the same quarter of previous year, and 7.84% in the previous quarter ended March 2025.

The bank reported that its total loan assets increased 16% on a year-on-year basis to ₹77,732 Crore. It jumped 3% against the previous quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com