PNB Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

897.15
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

PNB Housing FINANCIALS

PNB Housing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

667.48

449.68

-1,302.8

421.98

Other operating items

Operating

667.48

449.68

-1,302.8

421.98

Capital expenditure

173.93

18.75

33.35

21.41

Free cash flow

841.41

468.43

-1,269.45

443.39

Equity raised

11,913.77

7,469.37

3,557.32

2,405.59

Investing

-866.41

1,657.29

36.29

940.5

Financing

49,472.28

34,705.38

22,986.14

10,132.09

Dividends paid

99.39

0

40.39

24.1

Net in cash

61,460.44

44,300.47

25,350.69

13,945.67

PNB Housing : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

PNB Housing Finance’s 1.39 Crore shares change hands

PNB Housing Finance’s 1.39 Crore shares change hands

21 Aug 2024|10:17 AM

According to Bombay Stock Exchange data, General Atlantic held a 5.13% ownership in the company as of June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

