PNB Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
667.48
449.68
-1,302.8
421.98
Other operating items
Operating
667.48
449.68
-1,302.8
421.98
Capital expenditure
173.93
18.75
33.35
21.41
Free cash flow
841.41
468.43
-1,269.45
443.39
Equity raised
11,913.77
7,469.37
3,557.32
2,405.59
Investing
-866.41
1,657.29
36.29
940.5
Financing
49,472.28
34,705.38
22,986.14
10,132.09
Dividends paid
99.39
0
40.39
24.1
Net in cash
61,460.44
44,300.47
25,350.69
13,945.67
