PNB Housing Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

873.5
(-1.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

3,701.74

3,564.7

3,485.38

3,432.22

3,095.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,701.74

3,564.7

3,485.38

3,432.22

3,095.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10

5.27

1.74

2.02

0.31

Total Income

3,711.74

3,569.97

3,487.12

3,434.24

3,095.42

Total Expenditure

310.2

386.31

404.57

695.24

523.55

PBIDT

3,401.54

3,183.66

3,082.55

2,739

2,571.87

Interest

2,215.43

2,156.32

2,104.8

2,004.39

1,894.13

PBDT

1,186.11

1,027.34

977.75

734.61

677.74

Depreciation

27.2

27.23

23.96

25.23

26.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

270.37

248.2

174.47

-36.12

123.9

Deferred Tax

-13.95

-25.78

49

197.09

30.04

Reported Profit After Tax

902.49

777.69

730.32

548.41

497.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

902.49

777.69

730.32

548.41

497.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

902.49

777.69

730.32

548.41

497.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

34.75

29.94

28.41

32.48

29.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

259.84

259.72

259.58

168.86

168.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

91.89

89.31

88.44

79.8

83.09

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

24.38

21.81

20.95

15.97

16.07

PNB Housing: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

PNB Housing Finance's 1.39 Crore shares change hands

PNB Housing Finance’s 1.39 Crore shares change hands

21 Aug 2024|10:17 AM

According to Bombay Stock Exchange data, General Atlantic held a 5.13% ownership in the company as of June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR PNB Housing Finance Ltd

