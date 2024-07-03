PNB Housing Finance Ltd Summary

PNB Housing Finance Limited is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB), incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and commenced its operations on November 11, 1988. It is promoted by Punjab National Bank (PNB), which holds 32.57% of share capital in the Company. The Company offer retail and corporate loans, including individual home loans, retail loan against property, retail non-resident property loan, construction finance and lease rental discounting among others. It operate the sales and distribution function through the wholly-owned subsidiary, PHFL Home Loans and Services Limited.The company has a robust network of branches spread across the country which help its customers avail financial services (loans and deposits) seamlessly. In 2003, PNB Housing Finance was notified under the SARFAESI Act. In 2006, the company crossed the Rs 1000 crore loan portfolio. In 2009, PNB Housing Finances promoter PNB sold 26% of its stake in the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company to Destimoney Enterprises Private Limited (DEPL).In 2010, PNB Housing Finance launched the business process re-engineering project, Kshitij. In 2012, DEPL increased its shareholding in the company to 49%, pursuant to the conversion of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) issued in 2009. During the year, PNB Housing Finance brought down Gross and net NPAs lower than 0.5% of its asset portfolio. In 2013, PNB Housing Finance crossed Rs 1000 crore in retail deposits. In 2014, the companys profit after tax crossed Rs 100 crore and assets under management crossed Rs 10000 crore. In 2015, the company implemented end-to-end Enterprise System Solution. During the year, DEPL was acquired by Quality Investment Holdings (QIH) of the Carlyle Group. In October 2016, PNB Housing Finance raised Rs 3000 crore from an initial public offer. Its equity shares were listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with effect from 7 November 2016. In 2016, PNB Housing Finances assets under management crossed Rs 25000 crore.In 2017, PNB Housing Finances assets under management crossed Rs 50000 crore and deposits crossed Rs 10000 crore. During the year, PNB Housing Finance incorporated a subsidiary PHFL Home Loans & Services Ltd.The Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance at its meeting held on 3 May 2018 approved to raise funds by way of External Commercial Borrowings for not exceeding USD 1 billion in one or more trenches to augment its medium-term resources subject to all regulatory approvals. On 10 July 2018, PNB Housing Finance informed the stock exchanges that it has received a joint communication from its promoter Punjab National Bank (PNB) and its second largest shareholder viz. Quality Investment Holdings (The Carlyle Group) regarding the initiation of the process for the sale of minimum 51% stake in PNB Housing Finance Limited to the potential acquirers.During the financial year 2019, Rs. 30,858 crores was borrowed through bank term loans, National Housing Bank refinance, external commercial borrowings and public deposits. The National Housing Bank sanctioned Rs. 3,500 crores in the third quarter of fiscal 2018-19, which was fully drawn down during the fourth quarter.The total Assets Under Management (AUM) as at March 31, 2019 were Rs. 84,722 crores. During FY 2018-19, the Company has opened 18 new branches, out of which 4 branches were opened in the existing locations and 14 branches were opened at new locations. As on March 31, 2019, the Company has presence through 102 branches, 29 outreach locations, totalling to 131 distribution outlets. During the year 209, the Company has sourced loans worth Rs. 16,494 crores for PNB Housing. During the year 2020, the Company had opened 2 new branches. As on March 31, 2020, the Company has presence through 105 branches, 28 outreach locations, totalling to 133 distribution outlets. The assets under management (AUM) as at March 31, 2020 were Rs. 83,346 crores. During the year 200, the Company has sourced loans worth Rs. 11,326 crores for PNB Housing. It became the first HFC to sign a funding of US$75 million via External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) from Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA).The Assets Under Management (AUM) as at March 31, 2021 were Rs. 74,469 crores. As on March 31, 2021, the Company has presence through 94 branches, 17 outreach locations, totalling to 111 distribution outlets. The Company also has 22 underwriting hubs for credit decision making.During the year 2022, the Company opened 24 new branches/ outreaches, majority in tier II and tier III cities to expandUnnati operations. As on March 31 2022, the Company has presence through 99 branches, 38 outreach locations, totaling to 137 distribution outlets. The Company also has 22 underwriting hubs for credit decision making. During the year, it started 24 new locations dedicated to Unnati. With emphasis on Unnati, the Company opened 3 more branches and 2 outreach centres in April 2022 resulting in a total of 29 dedicated Unnati locations by the end of April 2022. The Assets Under Management (AUM) as at March 31, 2022 were Rs. 65,977 crore. During the year, the Company has sourced 74% of loan applications resulting into 71% of total loans disbursed by PNB Housing.During the year 2023, the Company expanded its branch network to 189 branches/outreaches an increase from 137 branches/ outreaches as on March 31, 2022. The affordable loan segment presence was expanded to 82 branches/outreaches in more than 150 districts.