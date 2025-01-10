as at 31st March 2024

To the Members of

PNB Housing Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of PNB Housing Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including Standalone Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its standalone profit including standalone other comprehensive income, its standalone cash flows and the standalone changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) on loan assets The Company has reported total gross loans of RS. 65,454.33 crore and Rs 1,249.57 crore of allowance for expected credit loss as on 31st March 2024 (Refer Note 6). Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: The allowance for ECL on loan assets involves significant key judgements and estimates in respect of timing and measurement of expected credit loss (Refer Note 2.21). As part of our risk assessment, we determined that the allowance for ECL on loan assets has a high degree of estimation, with a potential impact on the financial statements. a) Testing the design and effectiveness of internal controls over the following: The major elements of estimating ECL are the following: • key controls over the completeness and accuracy of the key inputs, data and assumptions into the Ind AS 109 impairment models. a) Application of ECL model requires several data inputs. • key controls over the application of the staging criteria consistent with the definitions applied in accordance with the policy approved by the Board of Directors including the appropriateness of the qualitative factors. b) Judgmental models used to estimate ECL which involves determining Probability of Default ("PD"), Loss Given Default ("LGD"), and Exposures at Default ("EAD"). The PD and the LGD are the key drivers of estimation complexity in the ECL and as a result are considered the most significant judgmental aspect of the Companys modelling approach. • managements controls over authorisation and calculation of post model adjustments and management overlays to the output of the ECL model. c) Qualitative and quantitative factors used in staging of loan assets. b) In addition to above the following audit procedures have been applied; d) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to measure ECL on an unbiased forward-looking basis reflecting a range of future economic conditions. Significant management judgement is applied in determining the economic scenarios used and the probability weights applied to them. • testing of key inputs, data and assumptions impacting ECL calculations to assess the completeness, accuracy and relevance of data, reasonableness of economic forecasts, weights, and model assumptions applied; e) Completeness and valuation of post model adjustments. In view of the high degree of managements judgement involved in estimation of ECL and the overall significance of the impairment loss allowance to the standalone financial statements, it is considered as a key audit matter. • with the support of the team of modelling specialists employed by the Company to make the models, we tested/ relied upon the assumptions, inputs and formulas used in a sample of ECL models. This included assessing the appropriateness of model design and formulas used, the ‘Probability of Default, ‘Loss Given Default, ‘Exposure at Default, historical loss rates used, and the valuation of collateral. • tested mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the input data used by the Company; c) Evaluating the appropriateness of the Companys impairment methodologies as required under Ind AS 109 and reasonableness of assumptions used including management overlays ensuring that the adjustment to ECL Model was in conformity with the policy approved by the Audit Committee. Information Technology (IT) Systems and Controls The Company uses ERP system for financial reporting which interface with other business operation softwares that process transactions related to loans, deposits and borrowings. Our key audit procedures on this matter included, but were not limited, to the following: The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on the automated controls implemented in IT systems. If there exist gaps in the IT control environment, then it could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being materially misstated. (a) obtained an understanding of the Companys information processing systems, IT General Controls and automated IT controls for applications, databases and operating systems relevant to our audit; Therefore, due to the complexity of the IT environment, the assessment of the general IT controls and the application controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information is considered to be a key audit matter. (b) Also, obtained an understanding of the changes that were made to the IT applications during the audit period; (c) Also, performed following procedures: (i) tested the IT General Controls around user access management, changes to IT environment and segregation of duties around program maintenance and security administration relating to key financial accounting and reporting processes; (ii) tested the Companys periodic review of access rights. We also tested requests of changes to systems for approval and authorization; and (iii) tested the automated controls like interfaces, configurations and information generated by the entitys information processing systems for loans, borrowings, deposits, interest income, interest expense and other significant financial statement items.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, financial performance including standalone other comprehensive income, standalone cash flows and standalone changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules").

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including standalone Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has recognised provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 15 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. The Company was regular in depositing the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement;

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed any dividend for the year. Therefore, reporting in this regard is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used various accounting softwares for maintaining books of accounts which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, except that:

(a) No audit trail feature was enabled at the database level throughout the year in respect of all the accounting softwares to log any direct data changes;

(b) In respect of one accounting software, in which the feature of audit trail (edit log) was enabled but was not capturing the nature of changes made for certain categories of transactions.

(c) In respect of one accounting software which is hosted at a third-party service provider location, where the activities have been outsourced by the Company, independent service auditors report has been made available to us for the part of the year, however it does not contains any reporting reference in regards to audit trail feature at the database level to log any direct data changes. Hence, we are unable to comment upon whether the required provisions of the Act regarding audit trail for the software have been complied with in all aspects.

Further, other than as mentioned above, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for records retention is not applicable for the Financial Year ended MarcRs. 31, 2024.

3. In our opinion, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company for its directors and managers for the year ended 31st March 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of PNB Housing Finance Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Referred to in paragrapRs. 1 of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements)

(i) a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified once in two years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature its property, plant and equipment. In accordance with this programme, property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year. The discrepancy noticed on such physical verification were not material.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records and registered sale deeds / transfer deeds / conveyance deeds provided to us, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties included in Note 12 of financial statements (i.e. Property, Plant and Equipment), are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to information and explanations given by the management and based on examination of the records, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(1)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a. Based on our examination of the books of accounts of the Company, the Company has no inventory. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. We have not come across any difference between the information submitted in the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions when compared with the books of account (principal outstanding) and other relevant information provided by the Company.

(iii) a. The Companys principal business is to give loans. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantees or given any security or advances in the nature of loan during the year. Further, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In respect of loans asset, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Except for loans where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and / or payment of interest as at the balance sheet date, in respect of which the Company has disclosed the accounting policy in note no 2.21 and asset classification / staging in note 6.2 to the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with Ind AS and the guidelines issued by the regulators, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the voluminous nature of loan transactions involved, it is not practicable to furnish entity wise list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

d. The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans including interest thereon, as at 31st March 2024 is RS. 1,035.93 crore (2,582 cases). Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan agreements.

e. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is engaged primarily in lending activities. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantee or securities that are covered under the provision of section 185 or 186 of the Act during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India with regard to the deposits accepted and amounts deemed to be deposits during the year. The Company being a Housing Finance Company registered with National Housing Bank provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act, and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended are not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or by any other court or tribunal with regard to aforesaid deposits.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of Statue Nature of disputed dues Amount (Rs in crore)* Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act Income Tax Demand/ Penalty/ Interest 1.96 A.Y. 2014-15 High Court Income Tax Act Income Tax Demand/ Penalty/ Interest 45.92 A.Y. 2017-18 to A.Y. 2020-21 National Faceless Assessment Center Goods And Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Demand/ Penalty/ Interest 0.05 A. Y. 2017-18 Commissioner Goods And Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Demand/ Penalty/ Interest 0.27 A. Y. 2017-18 Commissioner Goods And Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Demand/ Penalty/ Interest 0.14 A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of the records, there were no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon during the year.

b. According to information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the year.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records, the term loans raised during the year were applied for the purposes for which the loans were raised other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries

(x) a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management except a fraud discovered by the Company for RS. 1.97 crore committed by customer by falsification of documents.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c. As represented to us by the management there was no whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a. Based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year hence provision of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has conducted Housing Finance activities during the year with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the National Housing Bank

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the representations given by the management, there is no CIC as part of the Group. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in current year and in immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There was no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, assets liability maturity (ALM) pattern and other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects, to a Special Account, till the date of the report. However, the period for such transfer i.e., thirty days from the end of the financial year as permitted under sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

Financial Year Amount to be spent in accordance with section 135(5) Amount remaining unspent as at the year end to be transferred to a special account under section 135(6) within 30 days from the end of financial year 2023-24 22.69 crore 4.89 crore

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of PNB Housing Finance Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 2(g) of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of PNB Housing Finance Limited (‘the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of

Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.