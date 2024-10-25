|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be conducted through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visuals Means (OAVM) on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. We are enclosing a copy of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023 - 24 and the Notice convening the 36th Annual General Meeting of PNB Housing Finance Limited scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing and other Audio - Visual Means facility. For reference enclosed herewith file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
