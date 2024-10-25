Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

PNB Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record/ approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter II and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Please refer intimation for details. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

PNB Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday September 09 2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of Non - Convertible Debentures up to INR 2500 Crore (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred Crore Only) on Private Placement Basis in tranches over the next six months. For details please refer attached intimation. We wish to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Monday, September 09, 2024, the Board has approved for issuance of Non - Convertible Debentures up to INR 2,500 Crore (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred Crore Only) on Private Placement Basis, in tranches over the next six months. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

PNB Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with the Limited Review Report for the said quarter. For details refer enclosed intimation. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance Limited at its meeting held today i.e. July 25, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited financial results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please find enclosed Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

PNB Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday June 18 2024 inter-alia the proposal of fund raising by issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to INR 10000 Crore (Rupees Ten Thousand Crore Only) on private placement basis in one or more tranches is being placed for consideration/review by the Board and for obtaining approval from the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company. For details please refer enclosed file. The Company has submitted the Outcome of the Board Meeting. For further details please refer the attached letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

PNB Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to take on record the Audit Report for the said period. A proposal for renewal of authorisations for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures upto an amount of INR 2500 Crore in terms of para 62 of the Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company- Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions 2021 as amended also would be considered at the said meeting. For details please refer the attached letter. This is to inform you that the Company has submitted quick results along with annexures. Kindly refer the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., March 04, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Re-appointment of Ms. Gita Nayyar (DIN: 07128438) as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term of five (5) years from May 29, 2024 to May 28, 2029, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 2. The Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval of the shareholders for re-appointment of Ms. Gita Nayyar (DIN: 07128438), as an Independent Director for the term cited above. The Postal Ballot Notice shall be sent to the shareholders in due course and shall be filed with the exchanges. 3. The extension of tenure of Mr. Ajay Kumar Mohanty as the Head - Internal Audit (HIA) of the Company, for a further period of one year w.e.f. June 01, 2024 to May 31, 2025. For details please refer attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024