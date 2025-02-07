Top Stocks for Today - 7th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom business announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The operator logged a net profit of ₹14,781 Crore for Q3. However, as per the company’s filing, adjusted PAT was reported at ₹5,514 Crore, up by 121%, on a year-on-year basis. In the same quarter of previous year, the company registered a net profit of ₹2,442 Crore.

Ramco Cements: The cement business announced that its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 slipped as much as 6.1% year-on-year. The net profit came in at ₹1,976.60 Crore. However, during the quarter under review, the EBITDA and margins witnessed downfall. The company’s sluggish performance can be attributed to pricing pressures, topped with flat demand in the cement sector.

Apollo Tyres: The business announced that its net profit for Q3FY25 slipped about 32.10% y-o-y to ₹337.20 Crore, registering a decline of ₹497 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The profit declined due to weaker operating performance and as margins shrinked.

PI Industries: The company stated that its net profit for the quarter under review slipped by a whopping 16.90% y-o-y to ₹372.70 Crore, against ₹448.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue during the quarter came in flat, with a marginal uptick of 0.20% to ₹1,900.80 Crore against ₹1,897.50 Crore.

Zomato: The food delivery business has announced a major shift in its identity as it has decided to rebrand itself as Eternal Limited. The company stated that the board of directors have approved the shift in a resolution dated February 6, 2025. However, the same is yet to receive shareholder regulatory approvals.

