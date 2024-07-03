SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹3,670
Prev. Close₹3,668.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹599.74
Day's High₹3,670
Day's Low₹3,647.1
52 Week's High₹4,804.05
52 Week's Low₹3,220
Book Value₹641.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55,452.97
P/E28.86
EPS127.06
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,666
7,081.6
6,023.5
5,270.8
Net Worth
8,681.2
7,096.8
6,038.7
5,286
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,276.2
3,306.8
2,277.08
2,276.45
yoy growth (%)
29.31
45.22
0.02
8.59
Raw materials
-2,386.5
-1,812.8
-1,169.02
-1,163.07
As % of sales
55.8
54.82
51.33
51.09
Employee costs
-365.9
-311.3
-239.97
-220.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
910
594.4
463.59
506.47
Depreciation
-160.3
-133.2
-82.57
-72.67
Tax paid
-191.1
-152.1
-97.05
-49.1
Working capital
1,533.1
47
105.42
228.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.31
45.22
0.02
8.59
Op profit growth
41.19
41.79
-10.61
28.21
EBIT growth
53.18
30.44
-8.6
25.13
Net profit growth
62.53
20.66
-19.85
47.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,665.8
6,492
5,299.5
4,577
3,366.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,665.8
6,492
5,299.5
4,577
3,366.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
218.2
165.8
105
129.3
49.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Salil Singhal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Mayank Singhal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Narayan K Seshadri
Joint Managing Director
Rajnish Sarna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
TS Balganesh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arvind Singhal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lisa J Brown
Independent Director
Shobinder Duggal
Independent Director
Pia Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal R Tiwari
Independent Director
Rafel Del Rio
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by P I Industries Ltd
Summary
PI Industries Limited (PI) is an agri-sciences company with strong presence in both domestic and export market. The Company has three manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and a Research & Development centre at Udaipur. The manufacturing facilities include 5 multi-purpose plants at Panoli and, 3 multi-purpose plants at Jambusar and dedicated high-pressure reaction facilities equipped with futuristic is automation. In addition, the Companys two formulation units at Panoli help it meet requirements of local as well as global clientele. PI Industries was founded and incorporated by the name Mewar Oil & General Mills Limited on 31st December, 1946. During the period 1947-1980, the Company established marketing network across India, installed Agchem technical plant, diversified into mining and mineral processing business (later hived off into a separate company named as Wolkem India Ltd) and started AgChem Formulation and Marketing under VEGFRU brand. It made first export of Agchem formulation during the period under review. During the period 1980-2000, the name of the company was changed to PI Industries Ltd. During the period under review, the company diversified into Polymer Compounding, Custom Synthesis & Manufacturing and Energy Metering (later rechristened as Secure Meters Ltd). During the period under review, the company set up a manufacturing site at Panoli (Gujarat) and installed Phorate technical Plant. It also set up a turnkey Agchem Manufacturing Unit in the Middle East.
The P I Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3655 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P I Industries Ltd is ₹55452.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of P I Industries Ltd is 28.86 and 5.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P I Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P I Industries Ltd is ₹3220 and ₹4804.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
P I Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at 6.33%, 1 Year at 5.91%, 6 Month at -3.40%, 3 Month at -21.29% and 1 Month at -11.35%.
