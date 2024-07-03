Summary

PI Industries Limited (PI) is an agri-sciences company with strong presence in both domestic and export market. The Company has three manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and a Research & Development centre at Udaipur. The manufacturing facilities include 5 multi-purpose plants at Panoli and, 3 multi-purpose plants at Jambusar and dedicated high-pressure reaction facilities equipped with futuristic is automation. In addition, the Companys two formulation units at Panoli help it meet requirements of local as well as global clientele. PI Industries was founded and incorporated by the name Mewar Oil & General Mills Limited on 31st December, 1946. During the period 1947-1980, the Company established marketing network across India, installed Agchem technical plant, diversified into mining and mineral processing business (later hived off into a separate company named as Wolkem India Ltd) and started AgChem Formulation and Marketing under VEGFRU brand. It made first export of Agchem formulation during the period under review. During the period 1980-2000, the name of the company was changed to PI Industries Ltd. During the period under review, the company diversified into Polymer Compounding, Custom Synthesis & Manufacturing and Energy Metering (later rechristened as Secure Meters Ltd). During the period under review, the company set up a manufacturing site at Panoli (Gujarat) and installed Phorate technical Plant. It also set up a turnkey Agchem Manufacturing Unit in the Middle East.

Read More