3,655
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:59 AM

  • Open3,670
  • Day's High3,670
  • 52 Wk High4,804.05
  • Prev. Close3,668.4
  • Day's Low3,647.1
  • 52 Wk Low 3,220
  • Turnover (lac)599.74
  • P/E28.86
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value641.85
  • EPS127.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55,452.97
  • Div. Yield0.41
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
P I Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

3,670

Prev. Close

3,668.4

Turnover(Lac.)

599.74

Day's High

3,670

Day's Low

3,647.1

52 Week's High

4,804.05

52 Week's Low

3,220

Book Value

641.85

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55,452.97

P/E

28.86

EPS

127.06

Divi. Yield

0.41

P I Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

P I Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

P I Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.08%

Non-Promoter- 45.38%

Institutions: 45.37%

Non-Institutions: 8.52%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

P I Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.2

15.2

15.2

15.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,666

7,081.6

6,023.5

5,270.8

Net Worth

8,681.2

7,096.8

6,038.7

5,286

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,276.2

3,306.8

2,277.08

2,276.45

yoy growth (%)

29.31

45.22

0.02

8.59

Raw materials

-2,386.5

-1,812.8

-1,169.02

-1,163.07

As % of sales

55.8

54.82

51.33

51.09

Employee costs

-365.9

-311.3

-239.97

-220.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

910

594.4

463.59

506.47

Depreciation

-160.3

-133.2

-82.57

-72.67

Tax paid

-191.1

-152.1

-97.05

-49.1

Working capital

1,533.1

47

105.42

228.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.31

45.22

0.02

8.59

Op profit growth

41.19

41.79

-10.61

28.21

EBIT growth

53.18

30.44

-8.6

25.13

Net profit growth

62.53

20.66

-19.85

47.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,665.8

6,492

5,299.5

4,577

3,366.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,665.8

6,492

5,299.5

4,577

3,366.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

218.2

165.8

105

129.3

49.7

P I Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT P I Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Salil Singhal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Mayank Singhal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Narayan K Seshadri

Joint Managing Director

Rajnish Sarna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

TS Balganesh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arvind Singhal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lisa J Brown

Independent Director

Shobinder Duggal

Independent Director

Pia Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal R Tiwari

Independent Director

Rafel Del Rio

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by P I Industries Ltd

Summary

PI Industries Limited (PI) is an agri-sciences company with strong presence in both domestic and export market. The Company has three manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and a Research & Development centre at Udaipur. The manufacturing facilities include 5 multi-purpose plants at Panoli and, 3 multi-purpose plants at Jambusar and dedicated high-pressure reaction facilities equipped with futuristic is automation. In addition, the Companys two formulation units at Panoli help it meet requirements of local as well as global clientele. PI Industries was founded and incorporated by the name Mewar Oil & General Mills Limited on 31st December, 1946. During the period 1947-1980, the Company established marketing network across India, installed Agchem technical plant, diversified into mining and mineral processing business (later hived off into a separate company named as Wolkem India Ltd) and started AgChem Formulation and Marketing under VEGFRU brand. It made first export of Agchem formulation during the period under review. During the period 1980-2000, the name of the company was changed to PI Industries Ltd. During the period under review, the company diversified into Polymer Compounding, Custom Synthesis & Manufacturing and Energy Metering (later rechristened as Secure Meters Ltd). During the period under review, the company set up a manufacturing site at Panoli (Gujarat) and installed Phorate technical Plant. It also set up a turnkey Agchem Manufacturing Unit in the Middle East.
Company FAQs

What is the P I Industries Ltd share price today?

The P I Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3655 today.

What is the Market Cap of P I Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P I Industries Ltd is ₹55452.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of P I Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of P I Industries Ltd is 28.86 and 5.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of P I Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P I Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P I Industries Ltd is ₹3220 and ₹4804.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of P I Industries Ltd?

P I Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.49%, 3 Years at 6.33%, 1 Year at 5.91%, 6 Month at -3.40%, 3 Month at -21.29% and 1 Month at -11.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of P I Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of P I Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.09 %
Institutions - 45.38 %
Public - 8.53 %

