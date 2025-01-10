P I Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,666
7,081.6
6,023.5
5,270.8
Net Worth
8,681.2
7,096.8
6,038.7
5,286
Minority Interest
Debt
44.5
33.3
304.8
370.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
390.5
320.2
291.2
239.7
Total Liabilities
9,116.2
7,450.3
6,634.7
5,896
Fixed Assets
2,854.7
2,642.7
2,537.2
2,405.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,448.5
1,168.8
1,035.8
1,011.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
430.9
291.5
199.6
157.3
Networking Capital
837.7
1,215
1,540.4
900.5
Inventories
1,166.8
1,344.7
1,332.1
1,011
Inventory Days
86.29
Sundry Debtors
702.7
693.4
791.3
646.3
Debtor Days
55.16
Other Current Assets
469.9
353.9
610
469.3
Sundry Creditors
-1,104.2
-870.8
-915.1
-830.8
Creditor Days
70.91
Other Current Liabilities
-397.5
-306.2
-277.9
-395.3
Cash
2,544.4
2,132.3
1,321.7
1,421.3
Total Assets
9,116.2
7,450.3
6,634.7
5,896
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.